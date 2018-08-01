Deer Isle man charged with Sedgwick road-rage assaults

Hancock County Sheriff's Office | BDN Hancock County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • August 1, 2018 9:35 am

Updated: August 1, 2018 1:35 pm

A Deer Isle man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting a Sedgwick family after they complained he squealed his tires near their house.

Richard Bubar, 43, was charged with Class B aggravated assault for attacking four members of the same family at their home on Graytown Road, Maine State Police said. The family suffered minor injuries.

Investigators had difficulty finding Bubar because his newly registered pickup truck was not yet on record with the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles, according to Lt. Roderick P. Charette of Troop J of Ellsworth.

[Family assaulted in ‘road rage’ incident in Sedgwick, police say]

Investigators traced the truck to a town office that connected the vehicle to Bubar on Wednesday, Charette said.

Bubar was convicted of several misdemeanors between 1997 and 2005 in Brewer, Ellsworth, Lewiston and Orono, including five counts of assault, two counts each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, and a single count of operating under the influence. He served almost two years in prison and paid $3,137 in restitution or fines during that time, according to state records.

Bubar is being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail and is due to be arraigned at Hancock County District Court in Ellsworth on Wednesday afternoon, a jail official said. It was not immediately clear whether Bubar had a lawyer.

A Class B felony carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.