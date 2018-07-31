Local sports: Golf scores; preseason notices; Legion schedule; harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 31, 2018 10:17 pm

Golf

51st Coca-Cola Spudland Amateur Open

At Presque Isle CC

Overall, gross: Porter Gervais, 142; net: Clinton Deschene, 131; Joseph J Freeman Memorial Award: Ralph Michaud, 144. A Division, gross: Aidan Boyce, 142; Ralph Michaud, 144; Todd Newlands, 146; Gross Logan Thompson, 147; Tim Carlson, 148; Lance Bernier, 148; James Anderson, 151; Steve Clark, 151. Net: Jamie Leavitt, 136; Robert Tiensivu, 139; Adam Duplisea, 139; Andy Nickerson, 140; Bobby Russell, 140; Mike Vanadestine, 141; Jon Humphrey, 141; James MacDonald, 142. B Division, Gross: Adam Kingsbury, 155; Richard Moulton, 157; Chris Coffin, 157; Aaron Keirstead, 158; Craig Durost, 159; Peter Hughes, 162; Josh Thornton, 162; Mike Weston, 162; Net: Brian Gonyar, 134; Brandon McLaughlin, 136; Ben Deschene, 139; Matt McCarthy, 139; Heath Commeau, 143; Travis Dyer, 144; Brent Bartlett, 144; Kevin McKay, 144. C Division, Gross: Jon Daisey, 159; Ryan Garland, 169; Dillon Kingsbury, 169; Daniel Cyr, 172; Clayton Boulrisse, 173; Michael Ware, 176; Kevin Hughes, 176; Alex Tuttle, 177. Net: Darrin Constant, 135; Dennis Reynolds, 141; Carter LaPointe, 143; Justin Tapley, 145; Kevin Ostrander, 146; Steve Violette, 146; Ronnie Morin, 149; Bruce Ellis, 149. D Division, Gross: Alden Brown, 175; Harry Orser, 177; Jason Ouellette, 181; Bruce Nickerson, 184; Clayton Boulrisse III, 184; Matt Dube, 186; Josh Porter, 188; Marty Gervais, 188. Net: Henry Carpenter, 137; Ryan Huston, 138; Ron McAtee, 140; Doug McGinley, 146; Nate Waller, 147; Matt Michaud, 147; Brody Artes, 148; Jason Hewitt, 149. Senior Division, Gross: Phil Pelletier, 150; Richard Ambrose, 157; Dale Duplisea, 160; Mark Altvater. Net: Charles LeFebvre, 138; John Violette, 141; David Dunham, 146; Glenn Urquhart, 148. Saturday Prizes, Pins: No. 4 Cole Curry, 2-11; No. 8 Mark Pierce, 1-9; No. 16 Lance Bernier, 1-1; No. 17 Tim Carlson, 7-11. Long Drive: Ron McAtee. Sunday, Prizes: No. 4 Jeremy Bard, 2-10; No. 8 Darrin Constant, 4-8; No. 16 Richard Moulton, 7-5 1/2; No. 17 Rob Tiensivu, 7-11. Long Drive: Dave Bolster. Saturday, Open Division Driving Contest: Jamie Leavitt, 325 yards; Tim Carlson, 321 yards; Chris Coffin, 315 yards. Saturday Rick Bouchard, 307 yards; Tom Towle, 294 yards; Brent Hatchard, 288 yards.

MSGA Women

At Toddy Brook GC

Flight 1 Gross: Colucci, Ruth 73; Tiger, Mara 78; Latini, Mary 87; Net: Lano, Maureen 65; Waltz, Sue 68; McDonald, Patty 68; Flight 2 Gross: Bailey, Patricia 92; Hanson, Donna 99; Everest, Lisa 101; Forest, Bobbie 101; Net: Bourne, Shirley 71; Payeur, Suzanne 75; Hall, Charlotte 77; Flight 3 Gross: Farrell, Jean 104; Pelletier, Laurie 105; Noyes, Nancy 108; Net: Legacy, Linda 74; Scott, Barb 79; Geis, Lila 79; Skins Gross: Colucci, Ruth 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 12th, 17th; Lano, Maureen 11th; Latini, Mary 16th; Ropke, Barbara 14th; Net: Legacy, Linda 3rd; 10th Kostis, Cindi 7th; Bailey, Patricia 8th

MSGA Maine Senior Women’s Championship

At Springbrook GC

Champion: Kristin Kannegieser 68; runnerup: Lori Frost 69

GROSS Flight A: Liz Coffin 72. Flight B: Traci Beier 75, Kathi O’Grady 75, Nancy Carlson 77. Flight C: Sheila Brocki 77, Liz Wiltshire 77, Mary Brandes 77, Diane Bova 78. Flight D: Susie Gravel 78, Linda Cameron 79, Peggy Wilson 81, Marlene Viger 81. Flight E: Margo Audiffred 84, Martha Soule 84, Marcia Chute 85, Bobbie Andrus 89. Flight F: Neila Nelke 81, Viola Kemp 85, Marcia Blake 87.NET Flight A: Durice Washburn 60. Flight B: Bambi Stevens 62, Melissa Dalfonso 63, Darlene Davison 64. Flight C: Holly Cooper 61, Judy Ducharme 62, Trudy Dorval 64, Barb Deschenes 64. Flight D: Betty Goodwin 60, Jean Bridges 60, Debbie Porter 64, Annette Kincaid 64, Vicki Lindquist 64. Flight E: Carole Chick 57, Linda Morin-Pasco 58, Robin Ashe 61, Jean Pratt 63. Flight F: Judy Edgecomb 59, Diantha Harrington 64, Doris Borkstrom 65, Nancy Stewart 65. GROSS SKINS: No. 3 Meredith Koerner 3, No. 8 Debbie Murphy 2, No. 13 Melissa Johnson 2, No. 15 Jeanne LaPlante 2, No. 16 Carrie Langevin 4. NET SKINS: No. 12 Debbie Lemieux 2, No. 13 Holly Cooper 1. PINS: No. 2 Susie Gravel 16-5, Prudence Hornberger 19-7; No. 8 Debbie Murphy 8-6, Linda Holmes 8-10; No. 13 Kathi O’Grady 7-0, Michele Davis 9-0; No. 15 Debbie Murphy 9-9, Judy Ducharme 15-11.

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Alice Openshaw, Carol Rushton, 32; 2. Shelley Drillen, Stevie Lord, Susan Payne, 33; 3. Priscilla Aucoin, Jane Levie, Marilyn Hughes, Katrina Lavine, 34; 4. Nancy Carney, Tammy Curtis, Rachel Lapoints, Dianne Swandal, 34; 5. Mary Smith, Marcia Biggane, Lois Adams, Irene Woodford, 35; 6. Hilda Wardwell, Sue Everett, Loretta Robichaud, 37. Putts: Mary Smith, Marcia Biggane, Lois Adams, Irene Woodford, 12. Pin: Dawn Seavey 11-5.

Women’s Evening League — 1. Gwen Archambault, Julie Oreskovich, Carol Tozier, Donna Humphrey, 36.

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1. Aida Francis, Donna Nason, Pam Anderson, Geneva Allen 34; 2. Joette Fields, Elinor Bucklin, Patty Blanchard, Paula Grindle 38; 3. Janice Gran, Sally Hartman, Jane Sturgeon, Jill Long 38 (mc); Pins: No. 2 Joette Fields 26-0, No. 6 Joette Fields, Aida Francis 17-0

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Orono

ORONO — EMMC Family Medicine will conduct annual sports physicals on Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m.-noon for Orono High athletes. Cost of the physical is $10. Checks made payable to Orono High School.

In Orono, preseason begins with the annual Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Athletes must have the following mandatory paperwork completed by Monday, Aug. 13: signed co-curricular contract; completed white medical card; completed green physical form.

The daily practice schedule is: field hockey, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-10:15 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m., team meal, and 6:30-8 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PVCC.

Legion baseball

State Tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Coastal Landscape-Portland 12, Quirk Motor City-Bangor 5

G2: Pastime-Lewiston 1, R.H. Foster-Hampden 0

G3: Bessey Motors-South Paris 1, Yankee Ford-S. Portland 0

G4: Bangor Coffee News 7, Augusta 2

Sunday, July 29

G5: R.H. Foster-Hampden 4, Quirk Motor City 3 (Quirk Motor City eliminated)

G6: Yankee Ford 10, Augusta 2 (Augusta eliminated)

G7: Coastal Landscape 8, Pastime 3

G8: Bangor Coffee News 5, Bessey Motors 0

Monday, July 30

G9: Yankee Ford 7, Pastime 5 (Pastime eliminated)

G10: Bessey Motors 7, R.H. Foster-Hampden 6 (R.H. Foster-Hampden eliminated)

G11: Coastal Landscape 5, Bangor Coffee News 3 (10 innings)

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: Bangor Coffee News 3, Yankee Ford 2 (Yankee Ford eliminated)

*G13: Bessey Motors 3, Coastal Landscape 1

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: Bangor Coffee News vs. Bessey Motors, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. Coastal Landscape, 7 p.m.

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.

Junior Legion

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Friday, July 27

G1: Yarmouth 7, Fairfield 4

G2: Hartt Transportation (Hampden) 12, Topsham 2

G3: Rogers Post (Auburn) 9, Bangor 5

G4: Messalonskee 10, Thirsty Turf 9

Saturday, July 28

G5: Thirsty Turf 5, Bangor 4 (Bangor eliminated)

G6: Fairfield 8, Topsham 5 (Topsham eliminated

G7: Hartt Transportation 19, Yarmouth 0

G8: Messalonskee 9, Rogers Post 6

Sunday, July 29

G9: Fairfield 7, Yarmouth 0

G10: Thirsty Turf 7, Rogers Post 2 (Rogers Post eliminated)

G11: Hartt Transportation 9, Messalonskee 1

Monday, July 30

G12: Messalonskee 6, Fairfield 0 (Fairfield eliminated)

G13: Hartt Transportation 7, Thirsty Turf 1 (Thirsty Turf eliminated)

Tuesday, July 31

G14: Hartt Transportation 6, Messalonskee 5 (Hartt wins title)

Harness racing

Northern Maine Fair

At Presque Isle

Tuesday’s results

First, Pace, $3,000

Q Rock, Mp. Sowers 6.80-3.40-2.60 Vegas Strip Three, Ma. Athearn 3.60-3.20 A World Apart, A. Harrington 6.00

T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-3, $19.20; Ex. 3-1, $16.60; Tri. 3-1-6, $99.40

Second, Pace, $2,800

Sometimes Always, J. Beckwith 13.00-3.60-3.20 Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher 2.80-2.80 Sunset Way, Mp. Sowers 2.60

T-2:01; Qu. 1-6, $29.40; Ex. 6-1, $28.60; Tri. 6-1-4, $224.80; DD 3-6, $50.40

Third, Trot, $3,400

Moon Dance, D. Deslandes 3.60-2.20-2.10 On First, Ma. Athearn 2.20-2.20 Main Stage, A. Chadbourne 2.20

T-2:01.2; Qu. 4-5, $3.40; Ex. 4-5, $30.40; Tri. 4-5-3, $53.20

Fourth, Pace, $4,200

McRusty, D. Deslandes 4.40-3.60-2.40 JS McFlash, Mp. Sowers 3.60-2.40 Bold Willie, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-3, $6.20; Ex. 1-3, $12.60; Tri. 1-3-4, $23.40

Fifth, Pace, $10,385

Pembroke Pharoah, H. Campbell 3.00-2.20-2.10 Thankyouallmyfans, E. Davis Jr. 2.20-2.10 Luceman, G. Mosher 2.10

T-1:57.1; Qu. 2-4, $4.20; Ex. 4-2, $6.40; Tri. 4-2-1, $8.80

Sixth, Pace, $4,200

Kid Courageous A, D. Deslandes 5.80-3.00-2.20 Falcon’s Luke, Mp. Sowers 3.20-2.60 Respectable Dream, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:56.4; Qu. 1-2, $5.00; Ex. 2-1, $15.20; Tri. 2-1-5, $24.20

Seventh, Pace, $3,800

Anianne Hanover, Ma. Athearn 21.60-8.60-3.40 Eternal Ring, H. Campbell 5.00-2.60 Fashion Ruffles, D. Ingraham 3.00

T-1:57.4; Qu. 3-4, $29.20; Ex. 4-3, $52.40; Tri. 4-3-5, $218.00

Eighth, Pace, $10,386

Twelve, E. Davis Jr. 3.80-2.20-2.20 Mylastdime, S. Gray 2.20-2.10 Stormyweatherahead, Ma. Athearn 2.20

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-3, $5.60; Ex. 3-1, $3.60; Tri. 3-1-5, $7.80

Ninth, Pace, $2,800

Artzuma, D. Ingraham 3.00-2.20-2.60 In Chaoots, H. Campbell 2.60-3.00 Handsoffmycanoli, E. Davis Jr. 6.20

T-2:02.1; Qu. 1-2, $6.20; Ex. 1-2, $12.80; Tri. 1-2-3, $61.00; DD 3-1, $5.40; Total Handle: $12,658

Wednesday’s starters, 6 p.m.

First, Pace, $2,600

Highland Black Ice, J. Beckwith Daydreamer Jo, D. Deslandes Desired, G. Mosher Vicky Killean H. Campbell Fishmydoc, N. Grass

Second, Pace, $2,700

Gaelic Thunder, Mp. Sowers Roman Conqueror N, G. Mosher Swing N Ace, C. Petrelli Bear King, Mc. Sowers The Doodah Man, H. Campbell

Third, Pace, $2,900

The Wizsell of Odz, G. Mosher Sweetchildofmine, D. Deslandes Midnight Mass, H. Campbell Belly Dancer, K. Hafford III Courageous, S. Thayer Color Palette K, Mm. Athearn Luv A Lot Hanover, Mp. Sowers

Fourth, Pace, $2,900

Allegiance, Mm. Athearn Histoire Eternelle, S. Thayer Poocham Rocket, G. Mosher Terem Up Louie, Mp. Sowers Rule The Air, H. Campbell Avogadro Hanover, Mc. Sowers

Fifth, Pace, $3,600

American Flight, G. Mosher Regal Delight, Mc. Sowers Penney’s Spirit, Mp. Sowers Real Bigg, S. Thayer King of Delight, Mm. Athearn

Sixth, Pace, $3,500

Gold Star Roger. Mp. Sowers Big Thinker, A. Harrington Kinnderuntouchable, H. Campbell No Humble Jumble, G. Mosher Putnams Legacy, D. Deslandes OK Icon, Mm. Athearn

Seventh, Pace, $2,600