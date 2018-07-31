Golf
August 01, 2018
Golf Latest News | Poll Questions | Earwigs | Plane Crash | Maine Lobster Fest
Golf

Local sports: Golf scores; preseason notices; Legion schedule; harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The MSGA Maine Senior Women's Championship was held at Springbrook GC on Tuesday.

Golf

51st Coca-Cola Spudland Amateur Open

At Presque Isle CC

Overall, gross: Porter Gervais, 142; net: Clinton Deschene, 131; Joseph J Freeman Memorial Award: Ralph Michaud, 144. A Division, gross: Aidan Boyce, 142; Ralph Michaud, 144; Todd Newlands, 146; Gross Logan Thompson, 147; Tim Carlson, 148; Lance Bernier, 148; James Anderson, 151; Steve Clark, 151. Net: Jamie Leavitt, 136; Robert Tiensivu, 139; Adam Duplisea, 139; Andy Nickerson, 140; Bobby Russell, 140; Mike Vanadestine, 141; Jon Humphrey, 141; James MacDonald, 142. B Division, Gross: Adam Kingsbury, 155; Richard Moulton, 157; Chris Coffin, 157; Aaron Keirstead, 158; Craig Durost, 159; Peter Hughes, 162; Josh Thornton, 162; Mike Weston, 162; Net: Brian Gonyar, 134; Brandon McLaughlin, 136; Ben Deschene, 139; Matt McCarthy, 139; Heath Commeau, 143; Travis Dyer, 144; Brent Bartlett, 144; Kevin McKay, 144. C Division, Gross: Jon Daisey, 159; Ryan Garland, 169; Dillon Kingsbury, 169; Daniel Cyr, 172; Clayton Boulrisse, 173; Michael Ware, 176; Kevin Hughes, 176; Alex Tuttle, 177. Net: Darrin Constant, 135; Dennis Reynolds, 141; Carter LaPointe, 143; Justin Tapley, 145; Kevin Ostrander, 146; Steve Violette, 146; Ronnie Morin, 149; Bruce Ellis, 149. D Division, Gross: Alden Brown, 175; Harry Orser, 177; Jason Ouellette, 181; Bruce Nickerson, 184; Clayton Boulrisse III, 184; Matt Dube, 186; Josh Porter, 188; Marty Gervais, 188. Net: Henry Carpenter, 137; Ryan Huston, 138; Ron McAtee, 140; Doug McGinley, 146; Nate Waller, 147; Matt Michaud, 147; Brody Artes, 148; Jason Hewitt, 149. Senior Division, Gross: Phil Pelletier, 150; Richard Ambrose, 157; Dale Duplisea, 160; Mark Altvater. Net: Charles LeFebvre, 138; John Violette, 141; David Dunham, 146; Glenn Urquhart, 148. Saturday Prizes, Pins: No. 4 Cole Curry, 2-11; No. 8 Mark Pierce, 1-9; No. 16 Lance Bernier, 1-1; No. 17 Tim Carlson, 7-11. Long Drive: Ron McAtee. Sunday, Prizes: No. 4 Jeremy Bard, 2-10; No. 8 Darrin Constant, 4-8; No. 16 Richard Moulton, 7-5 1/2; No. 17 Rob Tiensivu, 7-11. Long Drive: Dave Bolster. Saturday, Open Division Driving Contest: Jamie Leavitt, 325 yards; Tim Carlson, 321 yards; Chris Coffin, 315 yards. Saturday Rick Bouchard, 307 yards; Tom Towle, 294 yards; Brent Hatchard, 288 yards.

MSGA Women

At Toddy Brook GC

Flight 1 Gross: Colucci, Ruth 73; Tiger, Mara 78; Latini, Mary 87; Net: Lano, Maureen 65; Waltz, Sue 68; McDonald, Patty 68; Flight 2 Gross: Bailey, Patricia 92; Hanson, Donna 99; Everest, Lisa 101; Forest, Bobbie 101; Net: Bourne, Shirley 71; Payeur, Suzanne 75; Hall, Charlotte 77; Flight 3 Gross: Farrell, Jean 104; Pelletier, Laurie 105; Noyes, Nancy 108; Net: Legacy, Linda 74; Scott, Barb 79; Geis, Lila 79; Skins Gross: Colucci, Ruth 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 12th, 17th; Lano, Maureen 11th; Latini, Mary 16th; Ropke, Barbara 14th; Net: Legacy, Linda 3rd; 10th Kostis, Cindi 7th; Bailey, Patricia 8th

MSGA Maine Senior Women’s Championship

At Springbrook GC

Champion: Kristin Kannegieser 68; runnerup: Lori Frost 69

GROSS Flight A: Liz Coffin 72. Flight B: Traci Beier 75, Kathi O’Grady 75, Nancy Carlson 77. Flight C: Sheila Brocki 77, Liz Wiltshire 77, Mary Brandes 77, Diane Bova 78. Flight D: Susie Gravel 78, Linda Cameron 79, Peggy Wilson 81, Marlene Viger 81. Flight E: Margo Audiffred 84, Martha Soule 84, Marcia Chute 85, Bobbie Andrus 89. Flight F: Neila Nelke 81, Viola Kemp 85, Marcia Blake 87.NET Flight A: Durice Washburn 60. Flight B: Bambi Stevens 62, Melissa Dalfonso 63, Darlene Davison 64. Flight C: Holly Cooper 61, Judy Ducharme 62, Trudy Dorval 64, Barb Deschenes 64. Flight D: Betty Goodwin 60, Jean Bridges 60, Debbie Porter 64, Annette Kincaid 64, Vicki Lindquist 64. Flight E: Carole Chick 57, Linda Morin-Pasco 58, Robin Ashe 61, Jean Pratt 63. Flight F: Judy Edgecomb 59, Diantha Harrington 64, Doris Borkstrom 65, Nancy Stewart 65. GROSS SKINS: No. 3 Meredith Koerner 3, No. 8 Debbie Murphy 2, No. 13 Melissa Johnson 2, No. 15 Jeanne LaPlante 2, No. 16 Carrie Langevin 4. NET SKINS: No. 12 Debbie Lemieux 2, No. 13 Holly Cooper 1. PINS: No. 2 Susie Gravel 16-5, Prudence Hornberger 19-7; No. 8 Debbie Murphy 8-6, Linda Holmes 8-10; No. 13 Kathi O’Grady 7-0, Michele Davis 9-0; No. 15 Debbie Murphy 9-9, Judy Ducharme 15-11.

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Alice Openshaw, Carol Rushton, 32; 2. Shelley Drillen, Stevie Lord, Susan Payne, 33; 3. Priscilla Aucoin, Jane Levie, Marilyn Hughes, Katrina Lavine, 34; 4. Nancy Carney, Tammy Curtis, Rachel Lapoints, Dianne Swandal, 34; 5. Mary Smith, Marcia Biggane, Lois Adams, Irene Woodford, 35; 6. Hilda Wardwell, Sue Everett, Loretta Robichaud, 37. Putts: Mary Smith, Marcia Biggane, Lois Adams, Irene Woodford, 12. Pin: Dawn Seavey 11-5.

Women’s Evening League — 1. Gwen Archambault, Julie Oreskovich, Carol Tozier, Donna Humphrey, 36.

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1. Aida Francis, Donna Nason, Pam Anderson, Geneva Allen 34; 2. Joette Fields, Elinor Bucklin, Patty Blanchard, Paula Grindle 38; 3. Janice Gran, Sally Hartman, Jane Sturgeon, Jill Long 38 (mc); Pins: No. 2 Joette Fields 26-0, No. 6 Joette Fields, Aida Francis 17-0

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Orono

ORONO — EMMC Family Medicine will conduct annual sports physicals on Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m.-noon for Orono High athletes. Cost of the physical is $10. Checks made payable to Orono High School.

In Orono, preseason begins with the annual Fall Sports Parent/Athlete Information Night on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Athletes must have the following mandatory paperwork completed by Monday, Aug. 13: signed co-curricular contract; completed white medical card; completed green physical form.

The daily practice schedule is: field hockey, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.; girls soccer, 9-10:15 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, 8-10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; football, 3-5 p.m., team meal, and 6:30-8 p.m.; cross country, 8-10 a.m.; golf, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PVCC.

Legion baseball

State Tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Coastal Landscape-Portland 12, Quirk Motor City-Bangor 5

G2: Pastime-Lewiston 1, R.H. Foster-Hampden 0

G3: Bessey Motors-South Paris 1, Yankee Ford-S. Portland 0

G4: Bangor Coffee News 7, Augusta 2

Sunday, July 29

G5: R.H. Foster-Hampden 4, Quirk Motor City 3 (Quirk Motor City eliminated)

G6: Yankee Ford 10, Augusta 2 (Augusta eliminated)

G7: Coastal Landscape 8, Pastime 3

G8: Bangor Coffee News 5, Bessey Motors 0

Monday, July 30

G9: Yankee Ford 7, Pastime 5 (Pastime eliminated)

G10: Bessey Motors 7, R.H. Foster-Hampden 6 (R.H. Foster-Hampden eliminated)

G11: Coastal Landscape 5, Bangor Coffee News 3 (10 innings)

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: Bangor Coffee News 3, Yankee Ford 2 (Yankee Ford eliminated)

*G13: Bessey Motors 3, Coastal Landscape 1

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: Bangor Coffee News vs. Bessey Motors, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. Coastal Landscape, 7 p.m.

 

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.

Junior Legion

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Friday, July 27

G1: Yarmouth 7, Fairfield 4

G2: Hartt Transportation (Hampden) 12, Topsham 2

G3: Rogers Post (Auburn) 9, Bangor 5

G4: Messalonskee 10, Thirsty Turf 9

Saturday, July 28

G5: Thirsty Turf 5, Bangor 4 (Bangor eliminated)

G6: Fairfield 8, Topsham 5 (Topsham eliminated

G7: Hartt Transportation 19, Yarmouth 0

G8: Messalonskee 9, Rogers Post 6

Sunday, July 29

G9: Fairfield 7, Yarmouth 0

G10: Thirsty Turf 7, Rogers Post 2 (Rogers Post eliminated)

G11: Hartt Transportation 9, Messalonskee 1

Monday, July 30

G12: Messalonskee 6, Fairfield 0 (Fairfield eliminated)

G13: Hartt Transportation 7, Thirsty Turf 1 (Thirsty Turf eliminated)

Tuesday, July 31

G14: Hartt Transportation 6, Messalonskee 5 (Hartt wins title)

Harness racing

Northern Maine Fair

At Presque Isle

Tuesday’s results

First, Pace, $3,000

  1. Q Rock, Mp. Sowers 6.80-3.40-2.60
  2. Vegas Strip Three, Ma. Athearn 3.60-3.20
  3. A World Apart, A. Harrington 6.00

T-1:56.3; Qu. 1-3, $19.20; Ex. 3-1, $16.60; Tri. 3-1-6, $99.40

Second, Pace, $2,800

  1. Sometimes Always, J. Beckwith 13.00-3.60-3.20
  2. Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher 2.80-2.80
  3. Sunset Way, Mp. Sowers 2.60

T-2:01; Qu. 1-6, $29.40; Ex. 6-1, $28.60; Tri. 6-1-4, $224.80; DD 3-6, $50.40

Third, Trot, $3,400

  1. Moon Dance, D. Deslandes 3.60-2.20-2.10
  2. On First, Ma. Athearn 2.20-2.20
  3. Main Stage, A. Chadbourne 2.20

T-2:01.2; Qu. 4-5, $3.40; Ex. 4-5, $30.40; Tri. 4-5-3, $53.20

Fourth, Pace, $4,200

  1. McRusty, D. Deslandes 4.40-3.60-2.40
  2. JS McFlash, Mp. Sowers 3.60-2.40
  3. Bold Willie, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-3, $6.20; Ex. 1-3, $12.60; Tri. 1-3-4, $23.40

Fifth, Pace, $10,385

  1. Pembroke Pharoah, H. Campbell 3.00-2.20-2.10
  2. Thankyouallmyfans, E. Davis Jr. 2.20-2.10
  3. Luceman, G. Mosher 2.10

T-1:57.1; Qu. 2-4, $4.20; Ex. 4-2, $6.40; Tri. 4-2-1, $8.80

Sixth, Pace, $4,200

  1. Kid Courageous A, D. Deslandes 5.80-3.00-2.20
  2. Falcon’s Luke, Mp. Sowers 3.20-2.60
  3. Respectable Dream, G. Mosher 2.40

T-1:56.4; Qu. 1-2, $5.00; Ex. 2-1, $15.20; Tri. 2-1-5, $24.20

Seventh, Pace, $3,800

  1. Anianne Hanover, Ma. Athearn 21.60-8.60-3.40
  2. Eternal Ring, H. Campbell 5.00-2.60
  3. Fashion Ruffles, D. Ingraham 3.00

T-1:57.4; Qu. 3-4, $29.20; Ex. 4-3, $52.40; Tri. 4-3-5, $218.00

Eighth, Pace, $10,386

  1. Twelve, E. Davis Jr. 3.80-2.20-2.20
  2. Mylastdime, S. Gray 2.20-2.10
  3. Stormyweatherahead, Ma. Athearn 2.20

T-1:58.4; Qu. 1-3, $5.60; Ex. 3-1, $3.60; Tri. 3-1-5, $7.80

Ninth, Pace, $2,800

  1. Artzuma, D. Ingraham 3.00-2.20-2.60
  2. In Chaoots, H. Campbell 2.60-3.00
  3. Handsoffmycanoli, E. Davis Jr. 6.20

T-2:02.1; Qu. 1-2, $6.20; Ex. 1-2, $12.80; Tri. 1-2-3, $61.00; DD 3-1, $5.40; Total Handle: $12,658

Wednesday’s starters, 6 p.m.

First, Pace, $2,600

  1. Highland Black Ice, J. Beckwith
  2. Daydreamer Jo, D. Deslandes
  3. Desired, G. Mosher
  4. Vicky Killean H. Campbell
  5. Fishmydoc, N. Grass

Second, Pace, $2,700

  1. Gaelic Thunder, Mp. Sowers
  2. Roman Conqueror N, G. Mosher
  3. Swing N Ace, C. Petrelli
  4. Bear King, Mc. Sowers
  5. The Doodah Man, H. Campbell

Third, Pace, $2,900

  1. The Wizsell of Odz, G. Mosher
  2. Sweetchildofmine, D. Deslandes
  3. Midnight Mass, H. Campbell
  4. Belly Dancer, K. Hafford III
  5. Courageous, S. Thayer
  6. Color Palette K, Mm. Athearn
  7. Luv A Lot Hanover, Mp. Sowers

Fourth, Pace, $2,900

  1. Allegiance, Mm. Athearn
  2. Histoire Eternelle, S. Thayer
  3. Poocham Rocket, G. Mosher
  4. Terem Up Louie, Mp. Sowers
  5. Rule The Air, H. Campbell
  6. Avogadro Hanover, Mc. Sowers

Fifth, Pace, $3,600

  1. American Flight, G. Mosher
  2. Regal Delight, Mc. Sowers
  3. Penney’s Spirit, Mp. Sowers
  4. Real Bigg, S. Thayer
  5. King of Delight, Mm. Athearn

Sixth, Pace, $3,500

  1. Gold Star Roger. Mp. Sowers
  2. Big Thinker, A. Harrington
  3. Kinnderuntouchable, H. Campbell
  4. No Humble Jumble, G. Mosher
  5. Putnams Legacy, D. Deslandes
  6. OK Icon, Mm. Athearn

Seventh, Pace, $2,600

  1. Fritzie Rocket, D. Deslandes
  2. Pay The Do’s, J. Beckwith
  3. Quincy, H. Campbell
  4. JK Allnitelong, S. Thayer
  5. Excel Nine, G. Mosher

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like