Hampden captures Legion baseball state junior crown

July 31, 2018 10:23 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Kent Oliver’s RBI single tied the game and Adam Rush’s RBI single won it as Hartt Transportation of Hampden rallied for a 6-5 victory over Messalonskee of Oakland to capture the American Legion baseball junior state title at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

Hampden advanced to the New England Regional in Windsor Locks, Conn., on Aug. 10-12.

In the seventh, Keith Pomeroy hit a one-out single, advanced on a wild pitch and then Michael Beaulieu drew a walk. Oliver’s single scored Pomeroy and Jackson Thayer was intentionally walked to set the stage for Rush’s walk-off single.

Rush paced Hampden with a double, three singles and two RBIs while Beaulieu added three singles and an RBI. Oliver chipped in with two singles and an RBI and Thayer smacked an RBI double.

Beaulieu earned the win in relief, allowing one run, five hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Dylan Cunningham doubled and singled twice to lead Messalonskee while Carter Lambert added a double and single. Mason Violette contributed with two singles and an RBI.

Messalonskee took a 4-0 lead after three innings before Hampden rallied with two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Messalonskee 301 001 0 — 5 11 0

Hampden 000 220 2 — 6 13 1

Everett, DeMott (6), Cunningham (7) and Lambert; Buzzini, Beaulieu (3) and Rush

Hampden 7, Cheverus 1

Jackson Thayer fashioned a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks to lead Hartt Transportation of Hampden past Thirsty Turf of Portland and into the championship round.

Sam Economy drove in two runs with a triple and a double for the winners (3-0) and Keith Pomeroy singled twice. Kolby Moore provided a two-run single in Hampden’s five-run sixth inning.

Chris Cimino hit an RBI single for Thirsty Turf (2-2).

Cheverus 000 010 0 — 1 2 5

Hampden 100 205 x — 7 9 1

Giancotti, W. Mullen (6) and Connolly; Thayer and Rush

Messalonskee 6, Fairfield 0

At Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, Andrew Mayo, Dylan Cunningham, and Ben Hellen combined on a three-hit shutout to lead Messalonskee into the championship round.

The trio needed only 62 pitches and Cunningham earned the win, allowing only one baserunner, a single, over four innings.

Carter Lambert paced the offense for Messalonskee (3-1) with a two-run triple, a double and a single. Cunningham doubled and singled.

Jacob Ryder doubled and singled for Fairfield (2-2).

Messalonskee 230 000 1 — 6 7 1

Fairfield 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Mayo, Cunningham (3), Hellen (7) and Lambert; Barre, Ryder (3) and Bickford

All-Tournament Team

P: Michael Beaulieu, Hartt Transportation; Nick Giancotti, Thirsty Turf Irrigation; Nick Galeucia, Thirsty Turf Irrigation; C: Carter Lambert, Messalonskee; 1B: David Barre, Fairfield Post 14; 2B: Jake Gautreau, Yarmouth; SS: Dylan Cunningham, Messalonskee; Gavin Partridge, Hartt Transportation; Luke Knowles, Thirsty Turf Irrigation; 3B: Jake Arel, Rogers Post 153; Keith Pomeroy, Hartt Transportation; OF: Kody Vallee, Fairfield Post 14; Sam Economy, Hartt Transportation; Jake Perry, Messalonskee