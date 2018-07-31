Bangor Coffee News, Bessey Motors to vie for spot in Legion baseball state final

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

July 31, 2018 10:29 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Carson Prouty pitched a complete-game five-hitter and the Bangor Coffee News Comrades stayed alive despite managing just two hits against Yankee Ford for a 3-2 elimination-game win in the American Legion baseball state senior tourney at Husson University’s Winkin Complex on Tuesday.

Bangor will take on Bessey Motors of South Paris at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in another elimination round game after Bessey handed Coastal Landscape of Portland its first loss of the tourney, 3-1, in Tuesday’s second game.

Coastal, however, advanced to Wednesday’s championship game at 7 p.m. against the Bessey-Bangor winner because it was the only unbeaten team left after Monday’s games.

Bangor Coffee News 3, Yankee Ford 2

Control was the difference between two of the youngest players in the tournament — both Prouty and Yankee Ford starter Hunter Owen will be high school juniors this fall.

While Prouty struck out five and walked no one while requiring just 74 pitches to shut down the 2016 state champions, Owen struck out eight but walked seven and hit two batters in 4 1/3 innings as the defending state champion Bangor Coffee News (22-1) built a 3-0 lead.

The Comrades took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Kobe Rogerson walked, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Zach Ireland’s two-out single to right.

Bangor Coffee News added two runs an inning later without benefit of a hit. Zach Cowperthwaite walked and Jacob Munroe was hit by a pitch, then Rogerson drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Tyler Parke walked to force home Cowperthwaite before Munroe scored the Comrades’ final run on a wild pitch.

Prouty shut out Yankee Ford on two hits through six innings before the South Portland team rallied in the top of the seventh. Zack Johnson singled and scored on a one-out double to left by Nolan Brown.

Brown then scored on a two-out double to center by Cam King to make it 3-2 before Prouty got Will Prescott to ground out to first base to end the game.

Cowperthwaite had Bangor Coffee News’ only other hit, a fifth-inning single.

Yankee Ford’s David Drew was the game’s lone repeat hitter with two singles.

Bessey Motors 3, Coastal Landscape 1

Jonny Pruett scattered six hits and walked three in seven innings to lead Bessey by Coastal.

Cameron Slicer, Ashton Kennison and Pruett each drove in a run for Bessey.

Coastal’s Jack Lynch plated a run in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.