Local sports: Preseason notices; Legion schedule; golf results

July 26, 2018 10:17 pm

Preseason

HIGH SCHOOL

Central

CORINTH — Central High School will be holding its mandatory sports information night for parents at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at the high school. Tryouts for Central teams begin Monday, Aug. 13: field hockey, Monday 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 5:30-8 p.m.; girls soccer, Monday 6-8 p.m., Tuesday 3-5 p.m., Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; and cross country, Monday through Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.

Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Preseason practices begin at Foxcroft Academy on Monday, Aug. 13. Athletes must have a co-curricular contract and a current physical. Practices are: girls soccer, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; boys soccer, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 3-5 p.m.; football, 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.; field hockey, 5:30-8 p.m.; cheering, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; cross country, 5-7 p.m.; and golf, Monday, Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

Legion baseball

State Tournament

(all games 7 innings)

Thursday, July 26

Play-in game

At University of Southern Maine, Gorham

P1: Augusta vs. Staples Crossing-South Berwick, 5 p.m.

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Coastal Landscape-Portland vs. Quirk Motor City-Bangor, 10 a.m.

G2: R.H. Foster-Hampden vs. Pastime-Lewiston, 1 p.m.

G3: Bessey Motors-South Paris vs. Yankee Ford-S. Portland, 4 p.m.

G4: Bangor Coffee News vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.

G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

G10: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m.

G11: G8 winner vs. G9 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.

*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.

Junior Legion

State Tournament

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Thursday, July 26

G1: Yarmouth vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m., ppd.

G2: Topsham vs. Hampden, 7:30 p.m., ppd.

Friday, July 27

G1: Yarmouth vs. Fairfield, 11:30 a.m.

G2: Topsham vs. Hampden, 2:15 p.m.

G3: Bangor vs. Auburn, 5 p.m.

G4: Messalonskee vs. Thirsty Turf, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 10 a.m.

G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.

G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.

G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

G9: Winner G6 vs. Loser G7, 10 a.m.

All-Star Game, 1 p.m.

G10: Winner G5 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m.

G11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G12: Winner G9 or G10 vs. Loser G11, 4 p.m.

G13: Winner G11 vs. Winner G9 or G10, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

G14: Winner G13 vs. Winner G12, 5 p.m.

G15: if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Jonathan Tyler

Jonathan Tyler recorded a hole-in-one on the 318-yard, par-4 eighth hole at the Hampden Country Club on Tuesday. Tyler used a driver to record the ace, which was witnessed by Nicholas Gilpin and William Hodgdon.

MSGA

Senior Tour

At Fairlawn CC

GROSS 55-65: Len Cole 71, Mike Doucette 71, Tom Greer 71, Peter Ashton 72, Tom Bean 72; NET: Gary Stewart 57, Rick Dyer 61, Gerry Epperson 64, Bill Holmes 64, Trent Murphy 64, Rick Fortier 64; GROSS 66-70: Paul Pelletier 72, Rick Plummer 73, Dan Bellemare 74, Doug Craib 74, Joel Hawkes 74, Ray Convery 74, Ron Brown 74; NET: Dennis Dery 63, Doug Prevost 63, Gervais Dube 64, Chris Brown 65, James Dillon 65, Steve Morris 65, Steve Wiley 65; GROSS 71 and OVER: Alan Bouchard 71, Truman Libby 73, Lowell Watson 75, Neil Mayo 75; NET: David Day 62, Steve Norton 62, Paul Renaud 63, Jack Milo 64; TEAM GROSS: Mike Doucette, Len Cole, John Bouchard, Darrell Hebert 64, Paul Pelletier, Ron Brown, John Downing, Peter Ashton 64, Dale Brown, Truman Libby, Lowell Watson, Alan Bouchard 65, Tom Ellsworth, Tom Bean, Gary Manoogian, David Day 65; NET: Tom Greer, Steve Norton, Jim Osterrieder, Mark Hampton 53, Ed Peterson, Doug Prevost, Guy LaRochelle, Gary Stewart 55, Paul Renaud, Stephen Berry, Dave Conley, Christo Stratos 55, Dennis Dery, Dennis Dube, Gervais Dube, Dan Bellemare 56, Jack Milo, Bill Freedman, Kevin Bell, Rick Fortier 56, Peter Lawlor, Steve Barmore, Jim O’Connell, David Ertz 56, Steve Wiley, Jerome Gravel, Bill Holmes, Rick Goss 56 GROSS SKINS: Hole No. 15, David Day 3, Hole No. 12, Russ Sweet 3; NET SKINS: Hole No. 13, Dave Scarlett 1, Hole No. 14 Stew Durrell 2, Hole No. 18 Fausto Gentile 2; PINS: No. 2 Lowell Watson 10-2; Jim Van Fleet 12-2.5; No. 8 Jim Bither 10-3; Mike McNeice 12-6; No. 11 Peter Ashton 3-0; Bill Robinson 3-5; No. 13 David Kroll 4-9; Stew Durrell 6-3

At Grand Falls CC

Upper St. John Valley Senior Ladies — Div. D gross: Deborah Porter (VaJoWa) 98; net: Mary Ann Marciniak (HCC) 63; Div. C gross: Joan McCue (CBCC) 96; net: Susan Linkletter (AVCC) 71; Div. B gross: Kathy Levesque (PHCC) 87; net: Lisa Stohlman (AVCC) 65; Div. A gross: Lupita Albert (FKCC) 84; net: Rita Levesque (GFCC) 67

At Rocky Knoll GC

Ladies League — Jill Russell, Jackie Barker,Tina Clark, Ellen Libby 32; Bonnie Robertson, Laura Wheeler, Pat Lefebvre 33; Sonja Faulkingham, Mary Jo Libby, Shelley Drillen 34; Jeannette LaPlante, Wanda Crowell, Barbara Bryant 37