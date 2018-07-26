Guard from Maryland to join Husson men’s basketball team

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

BDN Sports • July 26, 2018 4:59 pm

Justice Kendall, a highly touted guard from Baltimore, Maryland, has committed to join the Husson University men’s basketball program this fall.

Kendall was the starting point guard last season at Scotland Campus Sports prep school in Scotland, Pennsylvania, where the team finished 21-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Prep Championship tournament.

The 6-foot Kendall averaged 14 points, seven assists and 1.5 steals a game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc for Scotland Campus.

Before attending Scotland Campus, Kendall was the starting point guard at Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High School, averaging 10 points and seven assists a game while helping his team to a 21-8 record.

“Justice had a great high school and prep career, and we look forward to bringing his dynamic talents to Husson,” Husson coach Warren Caruso said in a news release. “He plays with great energy, and he’s a floor general who finds the open man very well. Justice will make an impact on our program this year.”

Kendall joins guard Isiah Hart of Seattle, Washington, and forwards Brett Cunningham of Harrah, Oklahoma; Trey Sibert of Tampa, Florida; and Ian McIntyre of Hampden in the Eagles’ 2018-19 recruiting class.

Husson golfer gains All-America honor

Husson University golfer Taylor Morang has been named to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar for his work off and on the golf course, becoming the second golfer in program history to be named a Scholar All-American, and the first to be honored by the Golf Coaches Association of American.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50 percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 79 in Division III and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

After finishing the North Atlantic Conference championship with a score of 158 (79-79), which earned Morang a tie for sixth place, the sports management major was also named to the NAC Fall All-Academic Team.

Clinton native lands job at Stetson

Clinton native Keith Chesley has been named director of basketball operations at Division I Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

Chesley, a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield and the University of Maine at Augusta, spent the past two years as a graduate assistant with the men’s basketball team at Florida State.

While at Florida State, Chesley also coordinated the Leonard Hamilton Basketball Camp in 2017 while also assisting with individual workouts and team travel. He also managed on-campus recruiting visits and was responsible for supervising the team’s undergraduate managers.

At Stetson, Chesley will be responsible for all aspects of team travel and equipment while also assisting with video, scouting and the day-to-day operations of the men’s basketball program.

