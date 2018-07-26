Newburgh driver rallies to win Speedway 95 Enduro feature

Courtesy of Speedway 95 Promotions Courtesy of Speedway 95 Promotions

BDN Sports • July 26, 2018 4:46 pm

Dustan Durrell of Newburgh rallied from a 13th-place starting position to win the Modified Enduro feature at Speedway 95 in Hermon Wednesday night.

Durrell took the lead on lap 18 of the caution-free 20-lap feature event and earned his second win of the season.

Danielle Beale of Hampden led the first 14 laps before Andrew Crosby of Hermon made the pass and led for two laps. Durrell then passed both Beale and Crosby to take the lead, and held on to take the checkered flag. Crosby finished second with Beale third. Scott Hunt Jr. of Glenburn fourth and Josh Merrill of Corinth rounding out the top five.

Keith Drost of Stetson and Durrell won the evening’s qualifiers for the division.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

Kenny U-Pull Roadrunners: 1. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Alvin McNevin, Holden; 4. Scott Bonney, Stetson; 5. Glenn Yachanin; Stars of Tomorrow: 1. Garrit McKee Jr., Dixmont; 2. Damon Kimball, Holden; 3. Gage Higgins, Newburgh.

