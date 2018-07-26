Florida man hospitalized after Franklin rollover

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 26, 2018 3:58 pm

A Florida man was hospitalized with head injuries after his car rolled over on a curved road in Franklin, officials said Thursday.

Adams B. Sosa, 29, of Lake Worth, was headed south on Georges Pond Road at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when he apparently lost control of the car on a slight right-hand curve. The car went off the left side of the road and rolled over, striking several large rocks and trees, according to a statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosa was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital of Ellsworth and later to Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor for treatment of neck and head injuries, according to the statement.

The accident remains under investigation but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, according to the statement. Sosa was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, it read.

A condition report on Sosa from Eastern Maine Medical Center was not immediately available Thursday.

Georges Pond Road circles most of the pond between Route 182 and Cousins Road in Franklin, a Hancock County town east of Ellsworth.

The police investigation is continuing.

