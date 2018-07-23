Local sports: Golf results; Legion baseball schedule

Golf
Maine Women’s Amateur
At Rockland GC
First-round scores
Laplume, Jordan 76
Plourde, Bailey 76
Langevin, Carolyn 79
Haylock, Ruby 80
Lacognata, Elizabeth 80
Colucci, Ruth 81
Kannegieser, Kristin 81
Tiger, Mara 81
Rodrigue, Stephanie 82
Brandes, Mary 83
Cianchette, Maria 83
Holmes, Erin 84
Frost, Lori 85
Heskett, Katy 85
Coffin, Liz 86
Gilpatric-Smart, Susan 86
Smith, Rachel 86
Droge, Emily 87
Frederick, Tamlyn 87
Hornberger, Mia 87
O’Grady, Kathi 88
Hart, Nancy 89
Wiltshire, Elizabeth 89
Coleman, Kailey 90
Wintle, Lisa 90
Adams, Marsha 92
Gravel, Susie 92
Holmes, Linda 92
Babcock, Hannah 93
Wootton, Susan 93
Appleyard, Ruth 94
Carlson, Nancy 94
Hornberger, Prudence 94
Hyndman, Laurie 94
Richardson, Karen 94
Davis, Michele 95
Meggison, Micki 95
Murphy, Debbie 95
Viger, Marlene 95
Babin, Stephanie 97
Brocki, Sheila 98
Caron, Sydney 98
Fogarty, Madolin 98
Mueller, Ellen 98
Herring, Diane 99
Rock, Danielle 99
Blake, Marcia 101
Lindquist, Vicki 101
Newman, Rachel 101
Bielenberg, Elaine 104
Dutil, Morghan 105
Witham, Donni 106
Pearse, Birdie 109
Sproul, Kathy 109
Eon, Joy 110
Haylock, Jade 110
Snediker, Trudi 110
Nelke, Neila 114
Morin-Pasco, Linda 118
Berry, Bobbi 123
Eastern Maine Seniors
At Rocky Knoll CC
Team Gross: Don Sturgeon, John Sturgeon, Colby Clendenning, Craig Miller (68); Net: Brian Ashe, Robert Ashe, Richard Doll, Mike Bassi (58); Bucky Owen, John Paradis, Don Crowell, Mike Richardson (58); Class A Gross: Paul Jasienowski (77), Jim Raye (78), Robert Berry (81); Net: Peter Burke (68), Scott Benzie (72), Mark Bennett (72); Class B Gross: Jeff Dutch (71), Scott Richardson (75), Lee Chick (75); Net: Tom Folsom (58), Allen Staples (59), Don Rowe (62); Class C Gross: Barry Webster (75), Larry Quinn (75), Colby Clendenning (77); Net: Don Crowell (53), Robert Ashe (62), John Sturgeon (62); Class D Gross: Joe Sala (77), Barry Porter (78), Sarge Means (79); Net: Tom Lane (64), Bob Edwards (65), Norm Plourde (66); Class E Gross: Bucky Owen (85), Peter Doran (92); Net: Don Means (72), Phil Bowen (76); Pins: No. 5 Bruce Wasson 0-6, Robert Ward 5-1; No. 7 Jim Raye 2-9, Bob Berry 4-1; No. 12 Gary Doane 10-10, Marc Dufresne 11-3; No. 17 Jim Raye 5-9, Bob Berry 11-2
LOCAL
Lucerne Golf Club Senior Scramble Results: 1. Ed Stacoffe, Ralph Alley, Richard Baker, Phil Carroll (-6); 2. Mike Dore, Martin Bernard, Dale Anthony, Rock Alley (-5); Dick Gassett, Dana Corey, Robin Young, Bill Ferris (-5); Barry Hobert, Dick Reed, Rich Skorski, Bob McKenney (-5); Gordon Holmes, Whitney Lavene, Bob Fraser, Alan Gray (-4); Glenn Monek, Mark Molnar, Ralph Holyoke, David Ward (-4);Doug Chapman, Warren Young, Jim Bonzey, Bob Tweedie (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Ron Palmer, Bob Carter, Ken Goldstein (-3); Kerry Woodbury, Royce Morrison, Bob Landis, Dennis Kiah (-3); Bob Francis, Dick Keene, Ted Pierson, Mark Johnson (-2); Randy Irish, Ron Allen, Larry Orcutt, Joe Guaraldo (-2); Ed Lachance, Jim Awalt, Scott McArthur, Barry Harris (-1); Pins: No. 2 Warren Young 7-6, No. 6 Mark Molnar 5-6.
At Traditions GC
Men’s Christian League Results — 1. Wes Walker, Terry Pangburn, Bob Pentland, Steve Batson, 32; 2. Ralph Allen, Roger Therriault, Charlie Perkins, Tim Bush, 32; 3. Mike Connolly, Gil Reed, Harold Batson, 33. Pin: Steve Batson 7-9
At Kebo Valley
Golf Wars –Inner Gross: 1. Jamoches 26 2. Chip Ins 31 3. Crickers 31; Inner Net: 1. Grip It n’ Sip It 27.1 2. Potential 27.15 3. Slosh Factor 27.8; Outer Gross: 1. Razors 32 2. Operation Hack 33 3. Happy Hookers 36; Outer Net: 1. Party of Fore 26.2 2. Oldies+Two 29.55 3. Hackers 31.3; Pins: No. 4. Peter Richardson 3-10, No. 9. Dick Collier 19-11, No. 15. Jim Edlund 15-2
At Hermon Meadow GC
Monday Night Ladies League — Gross: 1. BJ Porter, Angie McCluskey, Durice Washburn, Nicki Mountain, 34; 2. Deb Wiley, Leslie Snyer, Lori Rand, 35; Pins: No. 3 Deb Wiley 36-0
Legion baseball
Senior Legion
Zone 1 tournament
At Husson University, Bangor
(all games 7 innings)
Play-in game
Friday, July 20
P1: No. 4 Acadians 11, No. 5 Post 51/16 10, 11 inn. (Post 51/16 eliminated)
Saturday, July 21
G1: No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 3, No. 3 Quirk Motor City 2, 9 inn.
G2: No. 1 Bangor Coffee News 6, No. 4 Acadians 2
Sunday, July 22
G3: No. 3 Quirk Motor City 8, No. 4 Acadians 0 (Acadians eliminated)
G4: Bangor Coffee News 7, No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 0
G5: No. 3 Quirk Motor City 9, No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 5 (Hampden eliminated)
Monday, July 23
G6: No. 1 Bangor Coffee News 10, No. 3 Quirk Motor City 8 (Bangor Coffee News wins championship)
State Tournament
(all games 7 innings)
Thursday, July 26
Play-in game
At University of Southern Maine, Gorham
P1: Zone 2 3rd-place team vs. Zone 3 3rd-place team, 5 p.m.
At Husson University, Bangor
Saturday, July 28
G1: Zone 3 runner-up vs. Quirk Motor City, 10 a.m.
G2: R.H. Foster-Hampden vs. Zone 2 champion, 1 p.m.
G3: Zone 2 runner-up vs. Zone 3 champion, 4 p.m.
G4: Bangor Coffee News vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.
G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.
G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.
G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 30
G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.
G10: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m.
G11: G8 winner vs. G9 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 31
*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.
*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.
**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.
