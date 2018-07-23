Local sports: Golf results; Legion baseball schedule

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 23, 2018 10:24 pm

Golf

Maine Women’s Amateur

At Rockland GC

First-round scores

Laplume, Jordan 76

Plourde, Bailey 76

Langevin, Carolyn 79

Haylock, Ruby 80

Lacognata, Elizabeth 80

Colucci, Ruth 81

Kannegieser, Kristin 81

Tiger, Mara 81

Rodrigue, Stephanie 82

Brandes, Mary 83

Cianchette, Maria 83

Holmes, Erin 84

Frost, Lori 85

Heskett, Katy 85

Coffin, Liz 86

Gilpatric-Smart, Susan 86

Smith, Rachel 86

Droge, Emily 87

Frederick, Tamlyn 87

Hornberger, Mia 87

O’Grady, Kathi 88

Hart, Nancy 89

Wiltshire, Elizabeth 89

Coleman, Kailey 90

Wintle, Lisa 90

Adams, Marsha 92

Gravel, Susie 92

Holmes, Linda 92

Babcock, Hannah 93

Wootton, Susan 93

Appleyard, Ruth 94

Carlson, Nancy 94

Hornberger, Prudence 94

Hyndman, Laurie 94

Richardson, Karen 94

Davis, Michele 95

Meggison, Micki 95

Murphy, Debbie 95

Viger, Marlene 95

Babin, Stephanie 97

Brocki, Sheila 98

Caron, Sydney 98

Fogarty, Madolin 98

Mueller, Ellen 98

Herring, Diane 99

Rock, Danielle 99

Blake, Marcia 101

Lindquist, Vicki 101

Newman, Rachel 101

Bielenberg, Elaine 104

Dutil, Morghan 105

Witham, Donni 106

Pearse, Birdie 109

Sproul, Kathy 109

Eon, Joy 110

Haylock, Jade 110

Snediker, Trudi 110

Nelke, Neila 114

Morin-Pasco, Linda 118

Berry, Bobbi 123

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Rocky Knoll CC

Team Gross: Don Sturgeon, John Sturgeon, Colby Clendenning, Craig Miller (68); Net: Brian Ashe, Robert Ashe, Richard Doll, Mike Bassi (58); Bucky Owen, John Paradis, Don Crowell, Mike Richardson (58); Class A Gross: Paul Jasienowski (77), Jim Raye (78), Robert Berry (81); Net: Peter Burke (68), Scott Benzie (72), Mark Bennett (72); Class B Gross: Jeff Dutch (71), Scott Richardson (75), Lee Chick (75); Net: Tom Folsom (58), Allen Staples (59), Don Rowe (62); Class C Gross: Barry Webster (75), Larry Quinn (75), Colby Clendenning (77); Net: Don Crowell (53), Robert Ashe (62), John Sturgeon (62); Class D Gross: Joe Sala (77), Barry Porter (78), Sarge Means (79); Net: Tom Lane (64), Bob Edwards (65), Norm Plourde (66); Class E Gross: Bucky Owen (85), Peter Doran (92); Net: Don Means (72), Phil Bowen (76); Pins: No. 5 Bruce Wasson 0-6, Robert Ward 5-1; No. 7 Jim Raye 2-9, Bob Berry 4-1; No. 12 Gary Doane 10-10, Marc Dufresne 11-3; No. 17 Jim Raye 5-9, Bob Berry 11-2

LOCAL

Lucerne Golf Club Senior Scramble Results: 1. Ed Stacoffe, Ralph Alley, Richard Baker, Phil Carroll (-6); 2. Mike Dore, Martin Bernard, Dale Anthony, Rock Alley (-5); Dick Gassett, Dana Corey, Robin Young, Bill Ferris (-5); Barry Hobert, Dick Reed, Rich Skorski, Bob McKenney (-5); Gordon Holmes, Whitney Lavene, Bob Fraser, Alan Gray (-4); Glenn Monek, Mark Molnar, Ralph Holyoke, David Ward (-4);Doug Chapman, Warren Young, Jim Bonzey, Bob Tweedie (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Ron Palmer, Bob Carter, Ken Goldstein (-3); Kerry Woodbury, Royce Morrison, Bob Landis, Dennis Kiah (-3); Bob Francis, Dick Keene, Ted Pierson, Mark Johnson (-2); Randy Irish, Ron Allen, Larry Orcutt, Joe Guaraldo (-2); Ed Lachance, Jim Awalt, Scott McArthur, Barry Harris (-1); Pins: No. 2 Warren Young 7-6, No. 6 Mark Molnar 5-6.

At Traditions GC

Men’s Christian League Results — 1. Wes Walker, Terry Pangburn, Bob Pentland, Steve Batson, 32; 2. Ralph Allen, Roger Therriault, Charlie Perkins, Tim Bush, 32; 3. Mike Connolly, Gil Reed, Harold Batson, 33. Pin: Steve Batson 7-9

At Kebo Valley

Golf Wars –Inner Gross: 1. Jamoches 26 2. Chip Ins 31 3. Crickers 31; Inner Net: 1. Grip It n’ Sip It 27.1 2. Potential 27.15 3. Slosh Factor 27.8; Outer Gross: 1. Razors 32 2. Operation Hack 33 3. Happy Hookers 36; Outer Net: 1. Party of Fore 26.2 2. Oldies+Two 29.55 3. Hackers 31.3; Pins: No. 4. Peter Richardson 3-10, No. 9. Dick Collier 19-11, No. 15. Jim Edlund 15-2

At Hermon Meadow GC

Monday Night Ladies League — Gross: 1. BJ Porter, Angie McCluskey, Durice Washburn, Nicki Mountain, 34; 2. Deb Wiley, Leslie Snyer, Lori Rand, 35; Pins: No. 3 Deb Wiley 36-0

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1 tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

(all games 7 innings)

Play-in game

Friday, July 20

P1: No. 4 Acadians 11, No. 5 Post 51/16 10, 11 inn. (Post 51/16 eliminated)

Saturday, July 21

G1: No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 3, No. 3 Quirk Motor City 2, 9 inn.

G2: No. 1 Bangor Coffee News 6, No. 4 Acadians 2

Sunday, July 22

G3: No. 3 Quirk Motor City 8, No. 4 Acadians 0 (Acadians eliminated)

G4: Bangor Coffee News 7, No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 0

G5: No. 3 Quirk Motor City 9, No. 2 R.H. Foster Hampden 5 (Hampden eliminated)

Monday, July 23

G6: No. 1 Bangor Coffee News 10, No. 3 Quirk Motor City 8 (Bangor Coffee News wins championship)

State Tournament

(all games 7 innings)

Thursday, July 26

Play-in game

At University of Southern Maine, Gorham

P1: Zone 2 3rd-place team vs. Zone 3 3rd-place team, 5 p.m.

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Zone 3 runner-up vs. Quirk Motor City, 10 a.m.

G2: R.H. Foster-Hampden vs. Zone 2 champion, 1 p.m.

G3: Zone 2 runner-up vs. Zone 3 champion, 4 p.m.

G4: Bangor Coffee News vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.

G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

G10: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m.

G11: G8 winner vs. G9 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.

*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.