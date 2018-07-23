Portland police investigate 19-year-old’s apparent drowning

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 23, 2018 3:57 pm

Updated: July 23, 2018 4:20 pm

Portland police are investigating the death of Florida man who was found floating in Casco Bay Monday morning.

Maxwell Brown, 19, of Boca Raton, appears to have drowned, a police spokesman said. He was reported missing from Great Diamond Island Sunday at 7 p.m., and two private vessels found his corpse in the water near Peaks Island shortly after 7 a.m., according to Lt. Robert Martin.

Island residents and local and state authorities searched for Brown late into the night Sunday, using several police dogs to scour Great Diamond, Martin said. The search included Marine Patrol and was “temporarily suspended” around 1 a.m. Monday because of poor weather and low visibility, he said.

Brown’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Martin said.

Peaks and Diamond Island are both part of the city of Portland. They are separated by several hundred feet of water known as the Diamond Island Pass.

