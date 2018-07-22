5 summer hikes within an hour of Bangor

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Natalie Williams • July 22, 2018 7:00 am

Don’t miss out on the lush, green woods of Maine. Hit the trails and see all the splendor nature has to offer. Not everyone has the time (or energy) to take a road trip to some of Maine’s hiking destinations. That’s OK. All of these hikes are within an hour of Bangor and offer treks for all levels.

Northeast Penjajawoc Preserve in Bangor

This first one isn’t too far from downtown Bangor. For those interested in something short and sweet, the Northeast Penjajawoc Preserve is for you. This mostly flat trail is rocky in some parts and covered in pine needles in others, which means it’s great for a leisurely stroll with friends.

Time from downtown Bangor: 15 minutes

Hothole Pond Trail in Orland

Next up is a hike a little farther out of town and a little more difficult. This 4.5-mile trail is great for horseback riding, biking and, of course, hiking. Take in the breathtaking views of the wetlands, ponds and even some wildlife, if you’re lucky enough to spot them.

Time from downtown Bangor: 30 minutes

Furth and Talalay sanctuaries in Surry

These narrow trails are relatively flat yet rugged at times. Our resident hiking expert, BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki, recommends hiking the path counterclockwise, since signage is marked better that way. Dogs and bikes aren’t allowed, but if you can spend the afternoon on foot and without your pup, these wooded views are worth it.

Time from downtown Bangor: 58 minutes

Mead Mountain in Orland

This trail, which hasn’t even turned 2 yet, is wide, not too steep and offers some incredible scenery. Take in the views of nearby rolling hills when you get to the top of the trail. Pack a picnic lunch and snack on the makeshift bench created from large rocks and a log. Dogs are allowed on the trail, but don’t forget to pick up after them.

Time from downtown Bangor: 50 minutes

Kenduskeag Stream Trail in Bangor

You don’t even have to leave home to check out this hike. Head down the Kenduskeag Stream for a relaxing stroll in the heart of Bangor. From picturesque bridges and the 150-foot tall Lover’s Leap cliff to water fowl sightings and blooming flowers, this 2-mile path is worth checking out. Kenduskeag Stream Park is another great spot for a picnic lunch on a sunny day.

Time from downtown Bangor: 1 minute

