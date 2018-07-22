Maine man dies after motorcycle crash

Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 7:12 am

A Freeman Township man died Saturday afternoon after failing to negotiate a curve on his motorcycle, according the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Flint York, 56, was traveling north on the West Freeman Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he went off the west side of the road around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said late Saturday night.

York, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene as the result of his injuries.

York’s wife was traveling ahead of him when the crash occurred, and the two were about a mile from their residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Nate Bean and Deputy David Davol were assisted at the scene by Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Brian Carter and a member of the Maine Warden Service.

