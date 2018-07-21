Upcoming rain unlikely to break drought conditions

Julia Bayly | BDN Julia Bayly | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 21, 2018 12:42 pm

Parts of the state will see rain starting Sunday and extending at least into the middle of next week, but it will not be enough to have any real impact on current drought conditions in Maine.

“You may need to put a raincoat on,” according to Tony Mignone, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Caribou. “Some of the rain showers could produce some good amounts.”

But overall, it’s going to be hit or miss, he said.

“It doesn’t look like any extreme rains. Some areas may benefit, but others may not,” Mignone said. “It’s not going to be an all day soaking rain.”

Rain is expected to begin Sunday morning beginning along the coast and move northward into Aroostook County that afternoon with some possible thunderstorms popping up around the state.

The remainder of the week will bring cooler temperatures in the mid-70s to 80s, but Mignone said humidity levels will be noticeably higher as the week goes on.

“The most noticeable thing going through the middle of the week is, even though it’s not going to get that hot, the humidity is going to be on the high side,” he said.

Given the drought conditions around Maine, Mignone said any rain would be welcome.

“It’s been abnormally dry the past month,” he said.

The National Weather Service also issued a beach hazard statement through Saturday evening stretching from Augusta to Machias warning people against underestimating the dangers of cold, coastal waters given the warmer air temperatures.

Sunday’s weather forecast for Down East was enough to prompt the Bicycle Coalition on Friday to cancel it’s annual — and final — Lobster Ride in Camden out of “an abundance of caution” with possible heavy rain, reduced visibility and chance of lightning.

“We’ve been watching the forecasts closely, hoping that conditions would improve, but instead they’ve gone the other way,” Coalition Executive Director John Williams said in a release on Friday. “We cannot, in good conscience, put riders in harm’s way and that’s what we’d be doing if we went ahead with the Lobster Ride, given the forecasts.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.