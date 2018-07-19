8 places to go antiquing in the Bangor area this weekend

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • July 19, 2018 1:00 am

You can hardly throw a rock without hitting an antique shop in Maine. They’re everywhere. It’s so popular that towns such as Searsport, Wiscasset and Wells all compete for the title of antique capital of the state.

It’s not just coastal Maine that boasts an array of businesses selling beautiful or funky old things. Bangor is no slouch when it comes to places to gawk at period furniture, poke through old books and records, or eye some vintage jewelry.

Here are eight places in Bangor — and Brewer! — where you can scratch your antiquing itch.

Antique Marketplace

65 Main St., Bangor

A staple of Bangor’s Main Street since 2004, this two-floor antiques emporium specializes in books, as well as an impressive selection of vinyl records and estate jewelry. Though the cafe inside the shop closed a few years ago, it’s still a great place to spend an afternoon in downtown Bangor.

Central Maine Antiques Mall

1372 Union St., Bangor

Located on outer Union Street across the street from Penobscot Job Corps, Central Maine Antiques Mall offers 9,000 square feet of a diverse array of antiques, with a specialty in quality furniture and art, and regular turnover in what’s for sale. If you’re looking for elegant — or funky — accents for your home, this is the place.

Retro Swagger

10 Harlow St., Bangor

One of the few vintage shops in the Bangor area to specialize in contemporary styles, Retro Swagger, across the street from City Hall, mostly offers vintage clothing — carefully curated, with lots of stuff from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There’s also a good selection of vinyl records, accessories, toys and games, andc some furniture and home decor.

Shelby Hartin | BDN Shelby Hartin | BDN

Maritime International

93 Central St., Bangor

Though the bulk of Maritime International’s business is in coins and rare money, this little downtown Bangor shop also offers a huge array of military memorabilia, historical items, antique and estate jewelry, vintage watches, medals and tokens.

Serendipitous II

703 Main St., Bangor

Though you can find vintage and antique goods for the home and the kitchen, you can also find upcycled, refurbished furniture and other items — the folks at Serendipitous throw a modern spin on vintage items.

Maine Country Classics Antiques and Collectibles

39 North Main St., Brewer

The folks at this Brewer antique shop have some of the keenest eyes in the area. It’s a goldmine for unique vintage things to hang on your walls, from vintage photographs and advertisements to paintings and other art. Beyond that, you can find everything from pottery and furniture from the early 19th century, to classic ’60s and ’70s magazines, buttons, postcards and more.

Schoolhouse Antique Mall

530 South Main St., Brewer

Four floors of antiques that skew more toward the mid-20th century — lots of ceramics, dishes and other kitchenware, home decor, toys, rustic and country furniture, and other fun finds from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

Between Friends Gift Shop

39 Center St., Brewer

There are lots of little things at this cute shop in Brewer. Lots of collectibles, folk art, primitives, jewelry, home decor and glassware can be found here. All proceeds benefit the performing arts education offered at the adjoining Next Generation Theatre.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.