Local golf, harness racing results; Legion baseball schedule

Stock image | Pixabay

July 18, 2018 10:28 pm

Golf

GREATER BANGOR OPEN

Pro Am

At Bangor Municipal GC

Gross: 1. (tie) Tommy Sterling, Rick Hayward, Ed Dephilippo, Barry Hobert 62; Michael Martel, Joe Lisio, Paul Grant, Dave Lanzillo 62; Michael Kartude, Jason Harvey, Rick Sinclair, Derek Loupin 62; Pat Wilson, John Reed, Marcel Blais, Rob Carmichael 62; Net: 1. (tie) Shawn Warren, Pat Bouchard, Andrew Pace, Keith Doughty 53; John Hickson, Chris Grover, Basil Closson, Ken Belcher 53; Tyler Vrolyk, Jeff Leadbetter, Tim Tardie, Craig Dagan 53; Pins: No. 3 Rick Sinclair 14-6, No. 6 Derek Loupin 5-11, No. 11 Mike Ohara 7-10

LOCAL

At Rocky Knoll GC

Senior Stableford League — Gordon Warner, Dave Libby, Don Crowell, Charlie Lefebvre +16; Bill Haas, Duncan MacDonald, Rollie Spellman, Dick Drisko +12; Tom Ivers, Mark Murchison, Roger Tracy, Walt Buchanan +9; pins: No. 5 Andy Anderson 6-11; No. 7 Walt Yorzinski 8-1; No. 12 Charlie Lefebvre 5-4; No. 17 Bill Beck 9-8; High Stableford: Walt Buchanan +10

Ladies League — Bonnie Robertson, Barbara Bryant, Ellen Libby, Shelley Drillen 37; Jackie Barker, Jill Russell, Pat Lefebvre, Wanda Crowell 39; Liz Champeon, Lorena Fenlason, Jeannette LaPlante, Tina Clark 40; pin: No. 12 Tina Clark 26-10

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Group — Variable Best Ball: 1. Jeff Wooster, Dick Collier, Sam Gaines 71 2. Bill Harding, Mike Kiick, Bob Thayer 69 2. George Merrill, Doug Lee, Gary Adler 69; Net Skins: No. 1 Bob Thayer, No. 2 Jim McFarland, No. 7 Sam Gaines, No. 9 Skip Basso, No. 15 Jim McFarland, No. 16 Jeff Wooster, No. 17 Skip Basso

Kebo Boys — Net Skins: No. 3 Chuck Starr, No. 4 Robert Hall, No. 7 Al Brum, No. 15 Ty Smith

Ladies League — Jane McNabb Championship: 1. Layne Cough 27, 2. Dot Hartson, Sherry Harkins 35, 4. Erica Brooks 36

Scramble: 1. Dawn Closson, Jane Boynton, Betty Bryer, Linda Thayer 43; Pin: No. 6 Dot Hartson

At Dexter Municipal GC

Ladies Day — Scramble: Suzanne Mosher, Elizabeth Mosher, Pat Murray 36 Rita Cushman, Charlotte Violette, Pat Tobin, Jane Sigston 41

Men’s Twilight League — Class A, Gross: Rick Sherburne 36; Net: Sean Farnsworth 35; Class B, Gross: Matt Bartlett 40; Net: Brandon Vafiades 34.5; Class C, Gross: JB Hartford 39; Net: Rick Smith 31.5; Pins: No. 4 Jason M. Clukey 11-8, No. 8 Dale Wright 14-3

Second Session — Mike White, Randy Moulton, Jason M. Clukey 34 points; Rick Sherburne, Matt Bartlett, JB Hartford 31

At Hermon Meadow GC

1. Jim McInnis, George Keefe Jr. +6, 2. Tracy Gran Jr., Tom Berry +4, 3. (tie) Ben Asa, Doug Chambers and Brad Holmes, Dave Robinson +3, 5. Joe Johnston, Alden Brown +2, 6. Darren Stover, Matt Alaimo -2, 7. Mark Lumino, Bruce Ireland -3, 8. Mark Alaimo, Tony Alaimo -4, 9. Warren Dinardo, Tim McCluskey -5; Pins: No. 12 Doug Chambers 24-8, No. 16 Doug Chambers 32-6

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

Pembroke Maverick, He Campbell, 2.80 2.20 2.10

Win Sum Reagan, Sh Thayer, 4.40 3.20

Avogadro Hanover, Ro Cushing, 4.60

T—1:58.1. Ex. 4-3 $8.80; Tr. 4-3-6 $83.20

SECOND, Trot, $4,200

Trotalot, He Campbell, 5.00 2.60 2.10

Kegler Hanover, Da Ingraham, 6.00 2.40

Ugly Stik, Ro Cushing, 2.10

T—1:59.3. Ex. 1-5 $24.60; Tr. 1-5-6 $27.60; 1st half DD 4-1 $5.00

THIRD, Pace, $3,400

Big Red, Da Ingraham, 29.60 8.40 2.80

Jay Bees Grin N, Ga Mosher, 2.40 2.10

Dragon Seelster, Da Deslandes, 2.80

T—1:57.2. Ex. 1-2 $91.40; Tr. 1-2-3 $80.60

FOURTH, Trot, $2,900

Cash Empire, Da Ingraham, 9.00 2.80 2.40

J-S For Justice, Jo Beckwith, 4.20 2.40

Dony Andreas, Ma Athearn, 3.60

T—2:00.4. Ex. 4-1 $34.00; Tr. 4-1-8 $146.40

FIFTH, Trot, $10,364

Peregrine Elanas, Da Ingraham, 8.60 3.60 2.60

Dualpatwitchywoman, Ma Athearn, 2.20 2.80

Sweet Amy O, Jo Beckwith, 3.40

T—2:02.1. Ex. 2-1 $23.40; Tr. 2-1-3 $115.20

SIXTH, Pace, $3,400

Kim’s Day, Mc Sowers, 5.40 3.20 2.40

Cute Hill, He Campbell, 5.60 3.20

Fifty Spender, Da Deslandes, 6.40

T—1:58.4. Ex. 4-1 $16.80; Tr. 4-1-2 $44.60

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,900

Mc Rusty, Da Deslandes, 7.00 3.40 3.20

Roddy’s Nor’easter, Da Ingraham, 9.60 6.80

Ohm Like Clockwork, Ga Mosher, 7.40

T—1:57.4. Ex. 1-4 $65.00; Tr. 1-4-5 $320.20; Pick 3 races 2-4-1 $193.80

EIGHTH, Trot, $3,700

Candy Lane, Ma Athearn, 2.20 2.20 2.10

Moon Dance, Da Deslandes, 4.00 4.00

Royal Hawaii, Ke Case, 3.20

T—2:00.3. Ex. 1-4 $8.40; Tr. 1-4-3 $50.20

NINTH, Pace, $3,900

Five Cent Deposit, An Harrington, 105.20 42.80 22.80

Pembroke Perfect, He Campbell, 4.40 6.80

Darlington Stripe, Da Ingraham, 9.20

T—1:56.2. Ex. 2-7 $199.80; Tr. 2-7-5 $2,747.40; Late DD 1-2 $123.00

Total Handle: $34,128

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1

Wednesday, July 18

Hampden vs. Acadians, at Blue Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Motor City vs. Bangor Coffee News, at Mansfield, Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Zone 1 tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

(all games 7 innings)

Play-in game

Friday, July 20

P1: Acadians vs. Post 51/16, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

G1: No. 2 Hampden vs. No. 3 Quirk Motor City, 4 p.m.

G2: No. 1 Bangor vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

G3: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 1 p.m.

G4: G1 winner vs. G2, winner, 4 p.m.

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 loser, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 23

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 4 p.m.

G7: if necessary game, 7 p.m.

State Tournament

(all games 7 innings)

Thursday, July 26

Play-in game

At University of Southern Maine, Gorham

P1: Zone 2 3rd-place team vs. Zone 3 3rd-place team, 5 p.m.

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Zone 3 runner-up vs. Zone 1 runner-up, 10 a.m.

G2: Zone 1 third-place team vs. Zone 2 champion, 1 p.m.

G3: Zone 2 runner-up vs. Zone 3 champion, 4 p.m.

G4: Zone 1 champion vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.

G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

G10: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m.

G11: G8 winner vs. G9 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.

*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.