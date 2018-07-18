Sheriffs identify body of woman found in Trenton

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 18, 2018 3:18 pm

Updated: July 18, 2018 9:08 pm

Hancock County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday.

The body of Barbara Graves, 88, of Trenton, was found on the shore adjacent to the Oak Point Road in Trenton at about 9:40 a.m. It was originally reported as being on the mudflats off Goose Cove, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Maine State Medical Examiners Office.

Trenton is a Hancock County town that connects via bridge to Bar Harbor and borders Union River Bay, Mount Desert Narrows, and Western and Eastern Bay.

