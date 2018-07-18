Man who told police of plans to rob his way to Mexico faces federal charges

Courtesy of Penobscot County Sherif Courtesy of Penobscot County Sherif

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 18, 2018 3:35 pm

Updated: July 18, 2018 4:30 pm

An Old Town man who told police he planned to rob his way to Mexico was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor with robbing a Milford store and an Orono bank last month.

Richard Moloney, 42, was arrested June 15 in Portland and charged in state court with the June 10 armed robbery at the County Road Store. The Bangor Savings Bank in Orono was robbed the next day.

He allegedly told investigators that he planned to rob his way to Mexico. Moloney also told investigators that he spent the money on drugs, the affidavit filed in federal court said.

The amount of money stolen has not been released.

Moloney is charged federally with one count each of interference of commerce by robbery and bank robbery. The robbery charge filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center is expected to be dropped after the federal case is concluded.

He has been unable to post $100,000 cash bail on the Milford robbery charge since June 20. Moloney currently is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on unrelated charges, according to the jail’s inmate list.

Moloney asked to be charged in federal court, according to the affidavit. Why he made that request is not included in the document.

Moloney’s first appearance in federal court has not yet been set.

On June 10, Moloney allegedly brandished a gun and demanded cash at the convenience store. The clerk opened the register and set the tray that held cash and coins on the counter and Moloney allegedly fled on foot with the cash, the federal affidavit said.

The next day, Moloney allegedly walked into the Bangor Savings Bank on Park Street in Orono and passed the clerk a note that demanded money. He said in the note that he had a gun but did not brandish it, the affidavit said.

Moloney’s DNA was matched to DNA found on discarded sunglasses, ski mask and white socks he’d worn on his hands that were found near the bank, according to the affidavit.

Moloney will continue to face a robbery charge in state court related to a June 2 strong-armed robbery in Old Town. Moloney and another man allegedly mugged a man and stole $250 from him.

If convicted of the federal charges, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.