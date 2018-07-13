Police seek driver of pickup that caused another truck to crash into Raymond home

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

By CBS 13 • July 13, 2018 8:54 am

Updated: July 13, 2018 2:04 pm

RAYMOND, Maine — Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who may have caused another truck to crash into a house in Raymond.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Ganem told Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies he swerved to avoid a red pickup truck driving in his lane on Dyer Road.

Ganem lost control and went right into a nearby porch.

Deputies are looking for that red pickup truck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810.

