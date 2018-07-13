Police seek driver of pickup that caused another truck to crash into Raymond home

Updated:
RAYMOND, Maine — Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who may have caused another truck to crash into a house in Raymond.
Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Ganem told Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies he swerved to avoid a red pickup truck driving in his lane on Dyer Road.
Ganem lost control and went right into a nearby porch.
Deputies are looking for that red pickup truck.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810.
