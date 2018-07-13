Lewiston-Auburn
July 14, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Police seek driver of pickup that caused another truck to crash into Raymond home

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
By CBS 13
Updated:

RAYMOND, Maine — Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who may have caused another truck to crash into a house in Raymond.

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Ganem told Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies he swerved to avoid a red pickup truck driving in his lane on Dyer Road.

Ganem lost control and went right into a nearby porch.

Deputies are looking for that red pickup truck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810.

Comments

