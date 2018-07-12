Kimball, 12, wins Stars of Tomorrow feature at Speedway 95

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

July 12, 2018 2:03 pm

HERMON — Twelve-year-old Damon Kimball of Holden won his second feature of the season in the Stars of Tomorrow division at Speedway 95 Wednesday night, diving under 13-year-old Gage Higgins of Newburgh coming out of turn four with two laps to go and holding the lead to the checkered flag.

Higgins tried to retake the lead from Kimball during the next lap, but slid high in turn four, allowing 10-year-old Garret McKee Jr. of Dixmont to slip past to take second place. Higgins, who has three wins this season, recovered to finish third.

Higgins had won the qualifying race earlier in the evening in the division designed for youngsters ages 10 to 15 to learn how to race before entering a regular racing division at the speedway.

Speedway 95 returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday with a 75-lap Dysart’s Late Model feature in the Hopkins Landscaping and Paving series. Also highlighting the evening will be an appearance of the Wicked Good Vintage Racing League, as well as racing in the Casella Recycling Street Stocks and the Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

Cap’s Tavern modified enduros: 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Dustan Durrell, Newburgh; 3.Danielle Beale, Hampden; 4. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 5. Scott Hunt Jr., Glenburn; Kenny U-Pull roadrunners: 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 3. Caleb Willette, Fairfield; 4. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 5. Alvin McNevin, Holden

