Nominate someone for lifetime outdoor achievement award

Contributed | Star-Herald Contributed | Star-Herald

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • July 12, 2018 1:31 pm

If you know someone who has made a mark on the state’s outdoor scene, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wants to hear from you. The department is seeking nominations for its annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award.

The award is given to people who have been dedicated to the state’s natural resources and its outdoor traditions. Nominees shall have hunted, trapped and fished in Maine for a combined total of 40 years, and should have mentored or instructed outdoor activities, according to a DIF&W press release.

Nominations, which should include the nominee’s name, phone number, photograph and a few paragraphs explaining why the person is a deserving candidate, are due by Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.

They can mailed to 284 State Street, SHS 41, Augusta, 04333, or sent via email to bonnie.holding@maine.gov. Those who nominated a person for the award in 2017 can also contact Bonnie Holding if they’d like to renew that nomination request.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.