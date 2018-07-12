Mid-Maine
July 12, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Sober Homes | Blues Festival | Canadian Pot
Mid-Maine

Fire at historic Fryeburg fairground blamed on electrical malfunction

Brewster Burns | AP
Brewster Burns | AP
Firefighters work Wednesday to extinguish a fire that destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at the historic Fryeburg Fairground. An accidental electrical malfunction is believed to have caused the massive fire, a state fire marshal's office investigator said.
The Associated Press

FRYEBURG, Maine — The Maine fire marshal’s office says the blaze that destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at a historic fairground was accidental.

Fire investigators said Wednesday that the fire at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds was caused by an electrical malfunction inside a sheep barn.

The sheep barn was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to a nearby cattle shed, and both buildings burned to the ground.

No animals or people were injured. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

The fairground is home to the state’s largest agricultural fair, which is a tradition that dates back 160 years.

Fair officials say the annual event will still happen in the fall.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like