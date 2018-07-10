York
July 10, 2018
Smoking materials caused Old Orchard Beach condo fire

Authorities say improperly discarded smoking materials on a second-floor deck ignited a fire that destroyed a condominium complex in Maine and left 16 people homeless.
The Associated Press
The Portland Press Herald reports the second floor and roof of an eight-unit condo building were heavily engulfed in flames on Saturday night. That building is considered a total loss.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross assisted the 16 residents.

