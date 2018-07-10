Teen reported missing from Maine campground

Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 10, 2018 8:53 am

Police as searching for a Florida teenager who went missing from the Flagstaff Lake area during a weekend camping trip.

Emerson Ionita, 15, was last seen Monday on Flagstaff Road in Eustis after the teen reportedly wandered away from where he and friends were camping over the weekend, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities did not say specifically where he was camping. He didn’t tell his friends where he was going, police said.

Witness say they saw Ionita, of Doral, Florida, walking Monday around 7:30 p.m. toward The Arnold Trail, a hiking path the goes between Flagstaff Lake and Route 201, police said.

Ionita is Asian, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark pajama pants.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.