Local sports: Tennis, golf results; harness racing starters

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 9, 2018 11:03 pm

Tennis

MTA Championships

At Fore River Sports Complex, Portland:

Men’s results

Open singles

First Round — Matt Sly def. Emmett Harrity, 6-2, 6-3; Taylor Krowitz def. Alberto Cutone, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Rubel def. Chris Nordenson, 4-6, 6-3, 2-0, retired; Ross Munn def. Josh Masse, 7-6(6), 7-6(4); Ryan Chasse def. Xavier Claret, 6-2, 6-1; Dmitry Bam def. Matt Clark, walkover; Ashton Collins def. George Cutone, 6-4, 6-4; Declan Archer def. Zack Disch, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Second Round — No. 1 Marius King def. Sly, 6-2, 6-3; Conor Doane def. Krowitz, 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 Satchel McCarthy def. Rubel, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Tim Lacombe def. Munn, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Jai Aslam def. Chasse, 6-0, 6-2; Bam def. No. 6-Peter Mao, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Jim Levesque def. Collins, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev def. Archer, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals — No. 1 King def. Doane, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Lacombe def. No. 5 McCarthy, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Aslam def. Bam, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Vykhodtsev def. Levesque, 6-1, 6-2; Semifinals — No. 1 King def. No. 4 Lacombe, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 Vykhodtsev def. No. 3 Aslam, 6-1, 6-2; Final — No. 2 Vykhodtsev def. No. 1 King, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Open doubles

Quarterfinals — No. 1 Marius King/Dave Yarema def. Chris Nordenson/Conor Doane, 6-3, 6-0; Rob Disch/Zack Disch def. Jai Aslam/George Cutone, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Steve Cutone/Darrin Larochelle def. Norm Archer/Declan Archer, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Jeff Mao/Peter Mao def. Ryan Chasse/Ross Munn, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Semifinals — No. 1 King/Yarema def. Disch/Disch, 6-1, 6-3; S.Cutone/Larochelle def. No. 2 Mao/Mao, 6-3, 6-3; Final — No. 1 King/Yarema def. S.Cutone/Larochelle, 6-2, 6-4

35 and over singles

Semifinals — No. 1 Tim Lacombe def. Svet Kirtchev, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 Rob Disch def. Xavier Claret, 6-4, 6-3; Final — No. 1 Lacombe def. No. 2 Disch, 6-3 7-5

45 and over singles

Preliminary — Art Goldsmith def. Eric Driscoll, 6-4, 6-2; Semifinals — No. 1 Sonu Bhatia def. Goldsmith, 6-1, 6-0; Leo Scheidl def. Mark Gelsinger, 6-0, 6-2; Final — No. 1 Bhatia def. Scheidl, 6-0, 6-0

55 and over singles

Quarterfinals — Jim Murphy def. Ken Wells, 6-2, 6-2; Art Goldsmith def. Johnny Robinson, 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals — No. 1 Jim Levesque def. Murphy, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Tom Gross def. Goldsmith, 6-2, 6-0; Final — No. 1 Levesque def. No. 2 Gross, 6-1, 6-1

65 and over singles

Semifinals — No. 1 Art Goldsmith def. John Sweetser, 6-2, 6-4; Johnny Robinson def. Jose Azel, 6-1, 6-4; Final — No. 1 Goldsmith def. Robinson, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Women’s results

Open singles

Preliminary Round — Sophia Gonzalvez def. Agathi Haxl, 6-1, 6-0; Quarterfinals — No. 1 Rosemary Campanella def. Gonzalvez, 6-2, 6-0; Caitlin Cass def. Marcy Weeks, 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Gray def. No. 3 Sofia Mavor, 6-3, 6-3; Morgan Hamre def. No. 2 Olivia Cutone, walkover; Semifinals — No. 1 Campanella def. Cass, 6-0, 6-2; Gray def. Hamre, 6-4, 6-0; Final– No. 1 Campanella def. Gray, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Golf

EMSGA

At Lakewood GC

Team gross: Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch, Steve Stanford, Barry Porter, 64; Net: John Paradis, Chick Croce, Mark Bennett, Gil Lacroix. 59; Class A Gross: Mark Bennett (77), Steve Belyea (79), John Champeon (80); Net: Joel Greatorex (63) Paul Arsenault (72) Jeff Stafford (74); Class B Gross: Craig Miller (77), Jeff Dutch (78), Terry Whitney (79); Net: Jim Golike (64), Scott Richardson (68) Don McCubbin (68); Class C gross: Barry Hobert (76), Colby Clendenning (76), Steve Stanford (78), Larry Quinn (78); net: Bob Francis (61), John Simpson (67), Don Crowell (68), Michael Wasilewski (68); Class D gross: Barry Porter (79), Bill Kirby (81), Steve Norton (85); net: Tom Lane (64), Peter Mahoney (71), Don Sturgeon (72). Class E Gross: Don Maxim (88), Dick Gardner (89), Bucky Owen (90); net: Charlie Sargent (73) Cecil Eastman (73), Don Means (75). Super Seniors gross: Lefty Homans 100; net: Carl Buck (71); pins: No. 3 Dale Folnsbee 11-5, Lee Chick 11-7; No. 6 Scott Richardson 3-2, Don Sturgeon 15-9; No. 10 George Jacobson 3-11, Steve Stanford 7-2; No. 18 John Champeon 4-1, Barry Hobert 4-5

LOCAL

At Lucerne GC

Monday Senior Scramble Results — 1. Ben Sawyer, Tom Coleman, Richard Skorski, Rock Alley (-8); 2. Mac Cassell, John Somes, Buck McKenney, Richard Baker (-6); Randy Irish, Dale Anthony, Dana Corey, Ed Stacoffe (-6); Warren Young, Bob Carter, Bruce Bradbury Sr., Bob Tweedie (-5); Bill Ferris, David Ward, Dick Keene, Phil Maynor, Dennis Kiah (-5); Bob Gray, Ron Allen, Russ Black, Joe Guaraldo, Tom Winston (-5); Barry Harris, Royce Morrison, Bob Landis, Robin Young (-5); Scott MacArthur, Kerry Woodbury, Bob Gray, Jim Mabry, Bruce MacGregor (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Ron Palmer, Whitney Lavene, Ralph Holyoke (-4); Jim Awalt, Bob McKenney, Mike Dore, Alan Gray (-4)’ Dick Gassett, Jim Bonzey, Ken Goldstein, Ed Lachance (-3); Gerry Dill, Ralph Alley, Dick Reed, Phil Carroll (-3); pins: No. 2 Barry Harris 2,8, No. 6 Ed Stacoffe 2.6.

At Kebo Valley GC

Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. James & Other Three 30, 2. Papa Smurfs 31, 3. Crickers 32; Inner Net: 1. Chip Ins 26.7, 2. Fore Coursemen 27, 3. Fearsome 28.6; Outer Gross: 1. Putter Face 32, 2. BHWW 33, 3. Hackers 35; Outer Net: 1. Razors 28.45, 2. Underdogs 28.7, 3. TitleLess 30.95; Pins: 4. Aaron Tibbetts 11-7, 15. Goodie Goodwin 13-11

At Hermon Meadow GC

Monday Night Ladies Scramble — 1. BJ Porter, Casey Pray, Lois, Adams, Juli McConnell (34); 2. Jody Lyford, Durice Washburn, Lydia Musulman, (mc 35); 3. Nancy Hart, Peg Buchanan, Brooke Green (mc 35); 4. Deb Wiley, Lesley Snyer, Nicky Mountain (36); pins: No. 3 BJ Porter 8-0, No. 8 Brooke Green 11-10

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday’s Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $3,200

Wild Lady Luck, Sh Thayer Southwest Bliss, He Campbell Miss Paula D, Ma Athearn Lady Spartacus, An Harrington A Hard Days Night, Da Deslandes Zoe Blue Chip, Ch Cushing

SECOND, Pace, $3,700

Pembroke Perfect, He Campbell Lil Miss Snowflake, Ma Athearn Miss M A Jones, Da Ingraham Five Cent Deposit, An Harrington U Cant Fix Stupid, Sh Thayer Jump Start, Jo Beckwith Fifty Spender, Da Deslandes Hurrikaneeilishlyn, Ti Hudson

THIRD, Pace, $2,900

No Humble Jumble, Ga Mosher Downeast Foxy Lady, Sh Thayer Bin There Said So, An Harrington Lucky Michael, Ch Cushing Southsidelightning, Da Ingraham Kinnderuntouchable, He Campbell Miss Mary Luck, Jo Beckwith Iloveroses, Ma Athearn

FOURTH, Pace, $2,500

Shiplap, Iv Davies Windemere Ryder, St Trites Pembroke Delight, Ga Mosher Crush Hanover, He Campbell Primos Last Rodeo, Do Dickison Midnight Mac, Sh Thayer

FIFTH, Pace, $2,700

Putnams Legacy, Da Ingraham Spincredible, He Campbell Woodmere Bigsplash, Da Deslandes Silky’s Dream, An Harrington Regulus N, Ga Mosher Dansan Carruso, Jo Beckwith Only Way I Know, Ru Lanpher III Win Sum Reagan, Sh Thayer

SIXTH, Pace, $3,100

Palm’s Beach, Da Deslandes Beach Fighter A, Jo Beckwith Baywood Shadow, Da Ingraham A World Apart, Ma Athearn Ragnar J, An Harrington To Much Fun, Ga Mosher Pembroke Maverick, He Campbell My Time Hanover, Sh Thayer

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,300

Q T Pie Hanover, Da Deslandes Gold Star Roger, Ph Sowers Joey The Third, An Harrington Stonebridge Satire, Da Ingraham Homer Run, He Campbell Poocham Pal, Jo Beckwith Nowhining Bluechip, Sh Thayer Fountain Square, Ga Mosher

EIGHTH, Pace, $6,000

Flight Deck N, Da Ingraham Sinners Prayer, Jo Beckwith Bo Master, Sh Thayer J J S Jet, He Campbell Western Stepp, Ja Dunn

NINTH, Pace, $3,700

Hay You Hellion, Jo Beckwith Northview Punter N, Ma Athearn Made Of Iron, Ru Lanpher III Roddy’s Nor’easter, Da Ingraham Alittlebithiphop, Iv Davies Paris Beau, Sh Thayer Pembroke Art, He Campbell

TENTH, Pace, $3,200