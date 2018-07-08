Portland
July 08, 2018
Portland

One person injured when boat catches fire, sinks offshore

Courtesy of Steve Train | WGME
A boat caught fire Saturday night off the coast of Chebeague Island, eventually sinking.
By CBS 13

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received the call around 8:20 p.m. July 7. Portland and Falmouth fire departments also responded.

One person was on board at the time, according to Coast Guard Officials. The person was taken to Maine Medical Center for care.

According to officials, boaters nearby assisted in the rescue.

Comments

