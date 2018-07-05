Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sh Courtesy of Cumberland County Sh

By CBS 13 • July 5, 2018 7:27 pm

NAPLES, Maine — The causeway in Naples is back open after a motorcyclist was crushed in between two pickup trucks.

Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle has serious traumatic head injuries and was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center.

Officials said a truck had stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the road, the motorcycle stopped behind the pickup, then a second pickup truck didn’t stop in time and pinned the motorcycle between the trucks.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.