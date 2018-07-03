Brewer-Orrington-Glenburn all-stars shut out Bangor East

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 3, 2018 9:55 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Brewer-Orrington-Glenburn pitched Jack Mason threw a complete game en route to a 3-0 victory over Bangor East in a District 3 Little League baseball all-star game for ages 11-12 at Taylor Field on Tuesday.

B-O-G took advantage of two errors and two walks in the third inning to score its first two runs and added another run in the fourth inning.

Grady Vanidestine led B-O-G with two singles. Ryan Ford, Silas Keefe and Dominic Stecher had RBIs.

Landon Clark had a double for Bangor East.

B-O-G improves to 3-0. Bangor is now 2-1.

Brw-Orr-Glen 002 100 — 3 5 0

Bangor East 000 000 — 0 4 2

Mason and Schuck; J. Libby, Clark (4) and Socolow