Local sports: Legion baseball schedule; golf results; harness racing starters

July 2, 2018 10:04 pm

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1

Standings (through July 2)

Bangor Coffee News 5-0

Hampden 5-3

Quirk Motor City 4-3

Post 16/51 Central Maine 2-5

Trenton 0-5

Saturday, June 30

Bangor Coffee News 14-4, Hampden 4-2

Motor City vs. Post 51/16 (2) at Colby, Waterville, 11 a.m.

Monday, July 2

Acadians at Bangor, 4 p.m.

Acadians at Motor City, at Husson, 7 p.m.

Post 51/16 at Bangor Coffee News, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

Acadians at Post 51/16, Colby, 7 p.m.

Hampden at Motor City, at Husson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Post 51/16 vs. Bangor Coffee News, at Mansfield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Acadians at Hampden (2), 11 a.m.

Bangor Coffee News at Motor City (2), 1 p.m.

Zone 2

(Weekday games start at 5:30 p.m.; weekend doubleheaders start at 9:30 a.m.)

Standings (through July 2)

Bessey Motors 5-1

Pastime 3-0

Rogers Post 4-1

Augusta 4-2

Locke Mills 2-7

Capitals 1-4

Franklin County 1-5

Saturday, June 30

Rogers at Bessey Motors, ppd., July 2

Augusta 7-7, Locke Mills 3-4

Capitals 5-4, Franklin County 0-5

Monday, July 2

Locke Mills at Pastime

Bessey Motors at Rogers (2), 5 p.m.

Augusta at Franklin County

Thursday, July 5

Bessey at Capitals

Rogers at Franklin County

Pastime at Augusta

Saturday, July 7

Franklin County at Augusta (2)

Capitals at Locke Mills (2)

Rogers at Pastime (2)

Junior Legion

Northern Division

(Standings, through July 2)

Hartt Trans. Riverjacks 7-0

Quirk Motor City 6-1

Post 14 Fairfield 5-2

Midcoast 6-4

Skowhegan Tax Pro 4-2

Bangor Coles Cadets 6-5

Messalonskee 4-3

Acadians 3-6

Machias 1-4

Rowell’s Navigators 1-6

Hartt Trans. Longhaulers 0-8

Saturday, June 30

Bangor 6-7, Yarmouth 3-9

Sunday, July 1

RiverJacks 7, Belfast 4

Penquis 5, Machias 2

Acadians 14, Penquis 0

Thursday, July 5

Bangor at Machias, at Washington Acad. 5:30 p.m.

Penquis at Skowhegan to 7-9

Belfast at Fairfield, Lawrence 5:30 p.m.

Longhaulers at Messalonskee, Colby College, 4:30 p.m.

RiverJacks at Motor City, at Mansfield, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Acadians at Skowhegan, Colby College, 7 p.m.

Penquis at Bangor, Mansfield Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City at Belfast, 5:30 p.m.

Machias at RiverJacks, Hampden Acad., 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Belfast at Motor City, Mansfield Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at Capitals, Thomas College 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Fairfield at Acadians (2), Ellsworth HS, 11 a.m.

Longhaulers at Belfast (2), Belfast HS, 11 a.m.

Messalonskee at Penquis (2), Foxcroft Acad., 11 a.m.

Skowhegan at Machias(2) Washington Acad., 11 a.m.

Golf

MSGA

At Bridgton Highlands GC

Weekend Tournament — Individual, Gross: Austin Legge 74, Keith Lefebvre 74, Tom Higgins 74, James Anderson 76, Jon Hardy 76, Net: Bob Miles 67, Bill Gates 68, Mark Cloutier 68, Paul Adler 68, Paul Lindahl 68, Seniors, Gross: Bill Donovan 75, Mike Doucette 77, Zibby Puleio 77, Bob Blais 82, Russ Sweet 82, Net: Mike Dube 62, Rick Dyer 65, Jack Leclair 67, Vic Nunan 68. Team, Gross: Jon Hardy, Jim Raye, james Anderson, Nick Mazurek 64, Austin Legge, Conner MacDonald, Jeremy Baker, Tom Higgins 65, Net: Chris Bieber, Mike O’Brien, Mike Doucette, Mike Dube 55, Chris Stratos, Greg Sawyer, Skip Mierop, Willie Elliott 57, Kelly Boynton, Dave Verrier, Craig Geaumont, Mike Singleton 57; Friday Skins, Gross: No. 1 Keith Lefebvre 3, No. 3 Zibby Puleio 3, No. 4 Skip Mierop 3, No. 7 Matt Peck 3, No. 14 Matt Peck 3, No. 17 Kevin Toohey 3, Net: No. 2 Craig Geaumont 1, No. 5 Dan Charron 2, No. 9 Mike Napolitano 2, No. 12 Willie Elliott 1, No. 13 Dennis Dube 1, No. 16 Dick Gammon 2, No. 18 Bob Olbrias 3; Saturday Skins, Gross: No. 1 Mike O’Brien 3, No. 3 Brad Pattershall 3, No. 13 Ted Jala 1, No. 16 Aiden Boyce 2, Net: No. 5 Mark Fillmore 2, No. 11 Eric Strubbe 2, No. 14 Mark Cloutier 2, No. 18 Eric Strubbe 3, Pins, Saturday: No. 2 Tony Towns 2-1, No. 8 Aiden Boyce 2-2, No. 10 Paul Cloutier 8-5, No. 13 Ted Jala Ace, Friday: No. 2 Ben Goodall 3-0, No. 8 Bill Donovan 10-5, No. 10 Kelly Boynton 1-5, No. 13 Bob Blais 2-0

LOCAL

At Rocky Knoll GC

Project Hope Tournament — Evan Nadeau, Ryan Nadeau, John Ambrose, Sonny Dunbar 59; Holly Taylor, Dawn Eaton, Sheri Quatrale, Darlene Emerson 60; Christina Hessert, Dave Hessert, Justin Alley, Steve Shaler 62; Ed Nason, Cheryl Nason, Larry Nason, Colby Clendenning 64; Donald Crowell, Wanda Crowell, Mary Jo Libby, Dave Libby 68; Kris Hanson, Donny Mace, Ricky Sprague, Mike Tibbets 69; Joe Beaulieu, Matt Morrow, Ron Kelley, Tara Webb 71; Randy Whitmore, Brian Whitmore, Sarah Lavalette 72; Denis Moore, Mary Moore, Bob Ziegler, Kevin Cuddy 73; Pins: No. 5 Ron Kelley 6-10; No. 7 Dawn Eaton 25-8, No. 12 Matt Morrow 12-1, No. 17 Ricky Sprague 33-0

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble — (tie) Phil Maynor, Richard Baker, Alan Gray, Mac Cassall (-6); Jim Awalt, Bob McKenney, Bruce Bradbury, Barry Hobert (-6); (tie) Dick Gassett, Robin Young, Ralph Alley, Rich Skorski (-4); Dick Keene, Jim McDonald, Bob Francis, Bob Tweedie (-4); (tie) Rock Alley, Ed Stacoffe, Bob Landis, Mark Johnson (-3); Gordon Holmes, Warren Young, Mark Fisher, John Somes (-3); Bob Fraser, Dale Anthony, Bill Ferris, Tom Winston (-3); Mark Pierce, Ron Palmer, Kerry Woodbury, Al Small (-3); Ted Pierson, Ben Sawyer, Don McCubbin, Jim Bonzey (-3); Barry Harris, Tom Coleman, Bob Carter, Larry Orcutt (-2); Russ Black, Joe Grover, Ron Allen, Phil Carroll (-1); pins: No. 2 Ted Pierson 12-2, No. 6 Ron Palmer 6-1

At Pine Hill GC

Sunday Couples League — Red White and Blue Holes (eliminated by color drawn): Rick England, Dawn England 19, (tie) Chris Dunifer, Linda Dunifer 20, Michelle Atherton, dan Atherton 20, (tie) Pumpkin Beatham, Peter Beatham 24, Sue St. Heart, Ed. St. Heart 24, Jenny Williams, Steve Williams 29; pins: No. 7 Peter Beatham 0-18, No. 9 Michelle Atherton 10-0

At Traditions GC

Men’s Christian League — Gil Reed, Harold Batson, Bob Leavitt, Roger Theriault, 30; Steve Batson, Bob Pentland, Ray Baker, Terry Pangburn, 32; pin: Terry Pangburn 14-3

At Kebo Valley GC

Golf Wars — Inner Gross: 1. Helyouns 32 2. Operation Hack 33 3. Hackers 33; Inner Net: 1. Putter Face 26.35 2. Happy Hoockers 26.6 3. Party of Fore 27.2; Outer Gross: 1. Crickers 30 2. Mt. Ave Mashers 30 3. Fearsome 33; Outer Net: 1. Potential 28.05 2. James & Other Three 28.1 3. Slosh Factor 28.9; Pins: 4. Paul Crowley 22-1 6. Brent Barker 4-6 9. Chris Swan 22-11 15. John Helms 7-11

At Hermon Meadow GC

Ladies Monday Scramble — 1. Nancy Hart, Angie McCluskey, Lydia Mussulman 33. 2. Jody Lyford, Casey Pray, Juli McConnell 37. 3. Deb Wiley, Peg Buchanan, Jeannie Savoy 38. Pins: No. 3 BJ Porter 11-11, No. 8 Porter 9-6.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday’s Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $3,100

Dragon King, Ja Bertolini A World Apart, He Campbell To Much Fun, Ga Mosher May Day Jojo, Aa Hall J Patch, Da Ingraham King Of The D, Da Deslandes

SECOND, Pace, $2,850

Random Blizzard, Jo Beckwith Maddie D, Da Ingraham Upfront Grantsgirl, An Harrington Rockin Lisa, He Campbell Sweetchildofmine, Aa Hall Vicky Killean, Da Deslandes Belly Dancer, Sh Thayer A As Glory, Ga Mosher

THIRD, Pace, $3,300

Q T Pie Hanover, Da Deslandes Putnams Legacy, Da Ingraham Gold Star Spider, He Campbell Rock Baby Rock, An Harrington Win Sum Reagan, Sh Thayer Dragmetoglory, Aa Hall Fountain Square, Ga Mosher Daydreamer Jo, Jo Beckwith

FOURTH, Pace, $3,200

Cr Hotshot, He Campbell Ohm Like Clockwork, Aa Hall Wave That Banner, Da Deslandes Artzuma, Da Ingraham Regulus N, Ga Mosher Rule The Air, An Harrington Excel Nine, Sh Thayer

FIFTH, Pace, $3,200

Nuclearccino, Da Ingraham The Wizsell Of Odz, Ga Mosher Casimir Nymph, An Harrington Miss Paula D, Aa Hall Shea Writes Right, He Campbell Durable, Jo Beckwith

SIXTH, Pace, $2,700

Real Yankee, He Campbell American Flight, Da Ingraham Big Red, Da Deslandes Sinful Vito, An Harrington Woodmere Bigsplash, Sh Thayer Dansan Carruso, Jo Beckwith Only Way I Know, Gr Bowden Burl Hanover, Aa Hall

SEVENTH, Pace, $6,000

Flight Deck N, Da Ingraham Bo Master, Sh Thayer Sinners Prayer, Jo Beckwith J J S Jet, He Campbell Delightful Offer N, Ro Cushing

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,700