The many Fourth of July events in Maine this year

Michael C. York | BDN Michael C. York | BDN

Bangor Daily News • July 2, 2018 4:59 pm

Updated: July 2, 2018 9:15 pm

AUGUSTA — Capital City Riverfront Fourth, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, The 4th at the Fort; 2 p.m. live music, Market Square; 4 p.m. Parade, State Capitol to Water Street to Fort Western; 5:30 p.m. Hayrides, vendors, bounce houses and farmers market, Mill Park, Augusta Recreation; 6 p.m. live music, Mill Park, Augusta Rec; 7:30 p.m. Old Time Independence Day Celebration; 9:15 p.m. Fireworks, Mill Park. augustamaine.com

BANGOR — Bangor Band will be performing stirring marches at the Bangor/Brewer parade at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Parade forms 10:30 a.m. on Wilson Street in Brewer on the right side of the street just below Dunkin’ Donuts. Proceeds along Wilson Street in Brewer to Main Street in Bangor, and ends on Exchange Street. Bangor Band 7 p.m. concert in Pickering Square. Bring chairs or blankets. In case of rain, evening concerts will be at Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. Visit bangorband.org or the band’s Facebook site for weather updates. Admission to Bangor Band concerts is free; although donations are welcome. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over the Penobscot River.

BAR HARBOR — Fourth of July Events. 6-10 a.m. Blueberry Pancake Breakfast, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street; 6-9 a.m. Around MDI Relay, 100-kilometer relay route encircles Mount Desert Island, visit visitbarharbor.com for details; 7:30 a.m. Bar Harbor nonprofit showcase, Bar Harbor Athletic Field; 9 a.m. craft fair/marketplace, YMCA, 21 Park St., call 288-5008 for additional information; 10 a.m. homemade strawberry shortcake with whipped cream at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mt. Desert St. to benefit outreach ministries; 10 a.m. Independence Day Parade, parade route winds through downtown Bar Harbor from Main Street to Cottage Street to Eden Street to Mt. Desert Street to Ledgelawn Avenue; 11 a.m. Seafood Festival, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street; MDI YMCA annual Lobster Races, Bar Harbor Athletic Field, Park Street; 11:30 a.m. MDI Seafood Festival Entertainment; 3:30 p.m. Live music in Agamont Park with Roc Babi, Black Rosso Band and The Crown Vics. 7:30 p.m. Bar Harbor Town Band, Free concert on Bar Harbor Village Green. Rain location: Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert St.; 9:15 p.m. (approx.) fireworks over Frenchman Bay.

BATH — Fourth of July, part of Bath Heritage Days 2018, Wednesday, July 4. 7:30 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run; 8:15 a.m. 5-Mile Road Race, City Hall; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friends of Patten Free Library Book Sale, Winter Street Church; 10 a.m. parade; 11 a.m-3 p.m. Strawberry Shortcake Social, Library Park; 10 a.m. food and other vendors, Waterfront Park; 11 a.m. live entertainment, Waterfront Park; noon Smokey’s Greatest Show and Carnival, Waterfront Park; 8 p.m. Bath Municipal Band pre-fireworks concert, Library Park; 9 p.m. fireworks over the Kennebec River. Visit bathheritagedays.com for more information or event registrations.

BELGRADE — Fourth of July Celebration. 4 p.m. street parade. Decorate your bike or make a family float. 3 p.m. line-up for floats at Rome Farm, Route 27; 3:30 p.m. line up for bikes and marches south of Rome Farm; 9:15 p.m. fireworks over Long Pond. Rain date: July 5. For a full schedule of events, visit belgradelakesmaine.com.

BLUE HILL — Join friends and neighbors at the Blue Hill Town Park for fireworks over the bay at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Bring a flashlight with you, as there are no street lights at the park. The public spot to view this show is at the park.

BREWER — The 38th annual Walter Hunt Memorial Fourth of July 3K, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, starting with registration 8-10:15 a.m. at Brewer Auditorium. Registration closes promptly at 10:15 a.m. Part of the Sub5 TradeWinds Marketplace Race Series. Chip timing. Race T-shirts to the first 350 registrations. Proceeds benefit the Sub 5 Track Club Scholarship and Fourth of July fireworks display. Sub 5 members receive free entry into the race. For online registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Brewer/WalterHunt3K, or for a registration form and more detail, visit http://www.sub5.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Walter-Hunt-Registration2018-Info.pdf.

BROOKLIN — Brooklin Candy Co.’s annual book sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. All proceeds benefit Brooklin library, fire department and keeping society. Please bring donations to Brooklin Candy or call 479-5060 to schedule a pickup.

BROOKS — 8 a.m. Fourth of July Race. Starting line is near Brooks Town Office, 15 Purple Heart Highway. Registration is $20, $10 for children under 12. Proceeds go to Brooks Recreation Committee; 10 a.m. parade.

CAMDEN — Camden Rotary Club invites you to celebrate Independence Day enjoying free musical performances noon-9 p.m. at Camden Library Amphitheatre and Harbor Park. Stay after to watch the fireworks over Camden Harbor. Limited seating. Bring chairs/blankets. Admission is free. Bottled water for sale to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

CASTINE — Fourth of July events: 7 a.m. Fun Run 1K and 5K, Town Dock. Fees $5-$20 depending on race and date of signup. For registration and information, email communityclplace@gmail.com; 10 a.m. Town Parade with Kids Costume Parade, Town Common; 10:30 a.m.-noon. activities and refreshments, Town Common; 4 p.m. Town Band Concert, Town Common. Bring chairs, blankets and refreshments; 7 p.m. Night and Day Band, Town Dock; 9 p.m. fireworks, Town Dock.

CLINTON — Central Maine Fourth of July Celebration, Wednesday, July 4. 10 a.m. parade, Main Street. Free activities for kids including petting zoo, bounce house and more. Includes all day auction for Maine Farm Days; 5-9:30 p.m. Live Music; 9:45 p.m. fireworks. centralmaine4th.com

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON — Deer Isle and Stonington Fourth of July events, Wednesday, July 4. 6 a.m. 10K Road Race and Fun Run, Island Community Center, 6 Memorial Lane, Stonington; 9 a.m.-noon Oasis Cafe, Deer Isle-Sunset Congregational Church, 57 Church St., Deer Isle; 10 a.m. parade, Deer Isle, with Jane and Sally McCloskey as grand marshals. Parade preceded by a dedication to Larry Snowden at 9:45 a.m. followed by the Color Guard and the National Anthem; noon-2 p.m. Mason’s Lobster Dinner, Masonic Hall, Deer Isle; 5 p.m. Stonington Fish Pier events, food, entertainment, and music; 9:15 p.m. fireworks in Stonington Harbor. Contact Suzy Shepard at 367-5855 with questions.

DEXTER — Fourth of July fireworks at dusk Tuesday, July 3, around Dexter Regional High School, 12 Abbott Hill. The parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, down Main Street.

EASTPORT — Eastport Fourth, Wednesday, July 4. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. blueberry pancake breakfast, Eastport Municipal Airport, 131 County Road; 9 a.m. land sports on Water Street, followed by penny scramble; 10 a.m. water sports on Fish Pier. Rubber Ducky race, ducks available for $5 at The First Bank. 41st annual Allen Buddy Car, Truck and Bike Show, Bank Square. Opening of craft fair and vendors; 11 a.m. blueberry pie eating contest at Overlook Park. 12:15 p.m. Live Music; 1 p.m. Parade Bands in Concert at Library Park; 2 p.m. Grand Independence Day Parade; dusk, fireworks, waterfront. Visit eastport4th.com for a full schedule of events for July 3-6.

FARMINGTON — Fourth of July Parade with theme Serving Humanity. Floats and vehicles line up in the University of Maine at Farmington parking lot behind the dining hall on High Street at 8 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade goes up High Street, down Broadway, then left on Main Street, and left on South Street. Judging for award will begin at 9:30 a.m. No fee to participate. For information, contact Michael Cormier at 779-0242 or cormier48@gmail.com.

FRANKFORT — “Proud to be an American” Fourth of July Parade, Wednesday, July 4, Little Red Wagon Day Care, 88 Loggin Road. Meet at 8:30 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded to top three floats following the parade in the church parking lot. No parking available at the post office or church.

FREEPORT — Fourth of July Events, Wednesday, July 4. L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K or 1-Mile Family Fun Run/ Walk, Memorial Park. 7:25 a.m. 10K start, 9:10 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run/ Walk start time. All proceeds support the YMCA of Southern Maine Casco Bay Branch, llbeanroadrace.com; 7-10 a.m. blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast, St. Jude’s Hall, 134 Main St.; 10 a.m. parade; 9:15 p.m. fireworks.

GRAND ISLE — Independence Day celebration and bonfire, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, Grand Isle Community Center. Food trucks on site. Bonfire starts at 9 p.m.

GREENVILLE/ROCKWOOD — Fourth of July at Moosehead Lake, Wednesday, July 4. 9 a.m. craft fair, Camden National Bank, 20 Lily Bay Road. Greenville; 11 a.m. parade, starts at Industrial Park, Greenville; noon third annual Cardboard Boat Race, Red Cross Beach, Greenville; 4 p.m. Lucky Duck Race, Moose River Ridge, Rockwood; 5 p.m. barbecue and family fun, Gray Ghost Camps, 161 Jackman Road, Rockwood; 7 p.m. Rockwood Boat Parade, line up at Kineo Dock at 6:45 p.m.; 9 p.m. fireworks, The Birches, Rockwood; 9 p.m. fireworks, downtown Greenville.

HANCOCK — Join Crossroads Apostolic Church, 27 Church Lane for its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Free and open to the public.

HOLDEN — The Holden Land Trust invites you to view the Fourth of July fireworks at dusk from the Hart Farm lawn on Copeland Hill Road. Bring your own blanket or chair. Watermelon served as sun sets before the show.

HOULTON — Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Starts in the parking lot of the Catholic Church on Main Street and loops down through Market Square, through Union Square then back up Military Street.

JACKMAN — Fourth of July Festivities, Wednesday, July 4. 4 p.m. Family Fun Day Parade, down Main Street to Jackman Town Office field. Followed by entertainment from Magical Moments Magical Show. Fireworks at dusk.

LEWISTON/AUBURN — Liberty Festival. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Veterans Park in Auburn at Great Falls Plaza. On the Lewiston Stage will be performances by Lacey Chain, Robert Washington as “Elvis”, Joe’s Garage Band and more. In Auburn, Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, Flow on Fire, DJ Scotty Dawg and more. Fireworks 9:30 p.m. Rain date: Thursday, July 5.

LIMESTONE — Fourth of July Celebration, Wednesday, July 4. 7-9 a.m. United Methodist Men’s ham and pancake breakfast, Limestone United Methodist Church, 52 Main St.; 8 a.m. Red, White and Blue 9-Hole Golf Tournament, Limestone Country Club, 487 W Gate Road, 328-4300; 9 a.m. Interfaith Service, Rotary Town Park, Main Street; 11 a.m. food concessions on Main Street located between Talk of the Town and Grammie’s Treasurer buildings (before and during parade) and at Albert E Michaud Memorial Park (after parade). 2 p.m. parade “Limestone Pride — Flying High” with bands, clowns, antique cars and tractors, queens, and more. No rain date. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. annual chicken barbecue, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 5886 Church St.; 3 p.m. Southern Victoria Pipe Drum Band at Albert E Michaud Park; Playing at the park from 5 p.m. until the fireworks begin. All activities are free; 9 p.m. fireworks over downtown Limestone (over the Pond, Main Street), launched on the hill off the Grand Falls Road. Rain date Thursday, July 5. Great view from Grand Falls Road, Access Highway, Mill Road and Van Buren Road toward Van Buren.

MADAWASKA — Music in the Park, 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, Bicentennial Park, 11 Ave. Featuring DJ Bobaroo and Maria & the Boys.

MILLINOCKET — 10:30 a.m. parade “Red, White and Blue”, games for kids, Veteran’s Memorial Park; 3 p.m. picnic with food vendors, vendor fair; 4 p.m. 195th Maine Army National Guard Band concert; 5 p.m. DJ Frank; 9 p.m. fireworks at Stearns High School Parking Lot, 199 State St.

OGUNQUIT — Fireworks, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, Ogunquit Beach. Great views from the entire beach, from Main Beach all the way up to Footbridge Beach and North Beach.

PORTLAND — “Stars and Stripes Spectacular” fireworks display, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, Eastern Promenade. Rain date Thursday, July 5. Free and open to the public. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad shuttle service beginning at 4:30 p.m., departing from Ocean Gateway for shuttle rides to the Independence Day festivities with a drop-off at Cutter Street. Trains will depart every half hour 4:30-7 p.m. Following the fireworks, the train will return wristband-ticket passengers back to the Ocean Gateway platform. Wristband-tickets are on sale for $5 per person. Tickets are limited and can only be purchased at the museum leading up to the event, or on the train the evening of. As in the past, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad will provide a one-way ride to the spectacular for a donation to their organization.Tickets available at mainenarrowgauge.org.

PRESQUE ISLE — Elks Lodge 1954 Independence Day Community Celebration, Wednesday, July 4, Riverside Park. Starting at 11 a.m., the Elks will be grilling hot dogs, and serving chips, popcorn, drinks, watermelon and shaved ice, all for free. Celebration includes music by the “The Good Ole Boys and Girls.” Riverside Drive also will be the venue for the Elks’ annual July 4 car show. Registration is at 10 a.m. and is free. Trophies will be awarded for the top vehicle in each class. A People’s Choice award and trophy for the Best in the Show.

RANGELEY — July 3rd in the Park, Tuesday, July 3. 8 a.m. Stars and Stripes Run (3.5 mi), Chamber of Commerce, 6 Park Road; 9 a.m. Chamber of Commerce silent auction; 10 a.m. annual Doll Carriage Parade, Main Street, followed by the 20th annual Duck Race, Haley Pond; 11 a.m. M& M Entertainment. All day, food, entertainment, information, bouncy houses and more; 3 p.m. Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade; 6 p.m. Live music with Jo Jo and the Bros; Fireworks at dusk.

SEARSPORT — Annual 4th of July Celebration at Searsport United Methodist Church, 43 East Main St. Auction 9-11 a.m. followed by the town parade at 11 a.m. Lunch wagon with crafts, food, nachos and more for sale. In the afternoon, there will be music provided for a Down Home Jamboree including bluegrass, oldies and open mic time. Fireworks in the evening at Mosman Park.

SEBEC — Sebec Village Fourth of July activities all day. 7:30 a.m. SVCC Church Breakfast; 8 a.m. 5K Road Race; 9:30 a.m. parade; 10:30 a.m. canoe race (USCA sanctioned); 11 a.m.-2 p.m. chicken barbecue with choice of chicken or hot dog with salads, baked beans, roll and beverage, $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Bake sale, children’s activities, multi-prize tables and pony rides.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Fourth of July fireworks, 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Call 244-9264 for information. Rain date: July 7.

THOMASTON — 2018 Thomaston Fourth of July parade with Paul and Beth Chamberlain as grand marshals, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, traveling from north to south on Main Street, beginning at Erin Street and ending on Booker Street. Before the parade, Firecracker 5k and kids fun run, pet show with prizes and the craft tent open. Sam King and Lauryn Arsenault will be this year’s Mr. and Ms. 4th of July. The parade will be followed by a full day of activities including a road race, craft tent, chicken barbecue, live music, free bouncy houses, the Cod Adams Memorial horseshoe tournament, food vendors, Blind Albert and MLC bands, and the traditional fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Rain/fog date for the fireworks is July 5. All purchases from the chicken barbecue and the committee booth benefit next year’s celebration. Fore more information, visit thomaston4thofjuly.com or Facebook.

WAYNE — Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Ladd Dock, Pocasset Lake. Parade starts at 4 p.m. Decorate your boat for the festivities, best three designs get trophies. Looking for Maine/patriotic/enthusiastic and original designs. Nondecorated motorized boats welcome as well as spectators from local docks and bridges.

WISCASSET — 10 a.m. “Come Together” Community Parade, starts at Town Office; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. activities at waterfront including float awards, EMS dunk tank, hot dogs with Wiscasset Fire Department, “Love Wiscasset” T-shirt sale, face painting and glitter tattoos, strawberry shortcakes, and more; 9:15 p.m. fireworks.

