Bangor captures District 3 softball crown

ORRINGTON — The Bangor all-stars captured their second District 3 title in a row with a 14-3 Little League softball victory over Lincoln in the championship game on Saturday.
Sam Erb struck out three and picked up the win for the Bangor all-stars in the ages 11-12 division while Cassidy Ireland paced the offense with two singles a double. Emmie Stream chipped in with two singles while Taylor King added a triple and Taylor Coombs had a double.
Jenny Whitten notched a double and single for Lincoln and Morgan Duhaime recorded two singles.
Bangor moves on to the state tourney in Machias where it will play District 6 champ Gorham at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
Baseball
Little League, D1, 9-10
At Calais, Mickey Fitzsimmons pitched a no-hitter to lead Machias by Calais in the District 1 all-star game for ages 9-10.
Calais 000 0 — 0 0 0
Machias 660 x — 12 2 1
Comments