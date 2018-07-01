Bangor captures District 3 softball crown

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

July 1, 2018 10:07 pm

ORRINGTON — The Bangor all-stars captured their second District 3 title in a row with a 14-3 Little League softball victory over Lincoln in the championship game on Saturday.

Sam Erb struck out three and picked up the win for the Bangor all-stars in the ages 11-12 division while Cassidy Ireland paced the offense with two singles a double. Emmie Stream chipped in with two singles while Taylor King added a triple and Taylor Coombs had a double.

Jenny Whitten notched a double and single for Lincoln and Morgan Duhaime recorded two singles.

Bangor moves on to the state tourney in Machias where it will play District 6 champ Gorham at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Baseball

Little League, D1, 9-10

At Calais, Mickey Fitzsimmons pitched a no-hitter to lead Machias by Calais in the District 1 all-star game for ages 9-10.

Calais 000 0 — 0 0 0

Machias 660 x — 12 2 1