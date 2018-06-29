On Deck, a sports calendar for June 28, 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

June 29, 2018 5:00 am

BASKETBALL

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-15 at the Presque Isle High School gymnasiums has announced its 2018 dates. The girls camp runs July 9-13. The camp is designed to help players develop their basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Lunch will be provided each day at the NMCC dining hall. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com or visit us on Facebook @ Aroostook Basketball Camp.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 8th Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield. Many past and new inductees will be on hand including Skip Chappelle, Steve Condon, Matt Rossignol, Tony Hamlin, Jim Stephenson, Tom Pelletier, Billy McAvoy and others. Cash prizes, skins game, two hole-in-one prizes, $10,000 cash (sponsored by Par & Grille of Caribou) and 2018 Honda Civic (Griffith Honda of Presque Isle); four-person oldsmobile scramble, 11 a.m. (U.S.) shotgun start, registration 10-10:45 a.m, field is limited to the first 40 paid teams; divisions for Men, Women and Mixed (2 Men/2 Women), $65 per person, steak and chicken barbecue included; live auction for several sets of Celtics, Red Sox and concert tickets, hotel rooms and stay-and-play golf packages; cash prizes to the top four gross teams and top four net teams, closest to pin and the Boondocks Grille longest drive prizes; proceeds benefit the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s effort to establish its wing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or go to the MBHoF website at www.mainebasketballhalloffame.com

CANOE RACING

NEWCASTLE — Wiscasset Sheepscot River Race, Registration at noon, race at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 30, at Sherman Lake Rest Area, Route 1; all levels of paddlers welcome, the six-mile course finishes at the recreational pier in Wiscasset Village. Race-day activities on the recreational pier on Water Street, which will include music by the Marshall Nelson Trio beginning at 1 p.m., a grill hosted by the Wiscasset Yacht Club, seafood specialties offered by Sarah’s Cafe, and an open mic concert featuring local bands and performers from 5-8 p.m.; race fee is $15 in advance, $20 on race day, $5 for youth under 17; for information or application, contact Scott Shea at info@seaspraykaying.com or 207-751-3450.

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more information at woodlawnmuseum.com

DISC GOLF

ORRINGTON — Brewer Federal Credit Union will hold its fourth annual Disc Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at DR Disc Golf; registration 8-8:45 a.m., play begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine, three-person, best-throw team format, $15 per person, discs provided, bug spray recommended; singles will be placed on a team; Brewer Federal Credit Union will provide pizza and drinks after the tournament, all proceeds will go to the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign to End Hunger; for information or to register, visit www.BrewerFCU.org/disc-golf-tournament.

FIGURE SKATING

HALLOWELL — Eighth annual Figure Skating Camp, July 24-26, at Camden National Bank Ice Vault, Whitten Road, for skaters who have achieved U.S. Figure Skating Basic Skill Level 4 and higher through Adult-level Skaters. On-ice classes in stroking, moves in the field, jumps and spins, ice dance, synchro, power skating, freestyle ice. Off-ice classes in flexibility and form, music interpretation and choreography, question-and-answer session. Camp starts at 8:30 a.m. with warm-ups and stretching. Inform camp staff of any medical issues or allergies. Register here: https://cdn2.sportngin.com Mail to Skating of Association of Maine Skate Camp, P.O. Box 5663, Augusta, ME 04332. No refunds. Returned checks subject to $25 fee.

GOLF

BANGOR — Husson head golf coach Mike Dugas is hosting a golf outing to benefit the golf programs at Husson University. All proceeds will go to the program and creation of a new artificial turf practice facility. The scramble format tournament is set for July 14, at J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start; $400 per team includes tee and event prizes; hole sponsorships available; make checks payable to Husson Athletics; call 207-266-9905 or email dugasm@husson.edu to sign up or for more information.

ICE HOCKEY

AUBURN — The Patriots Hockey Association is hosting the Cpl. Eugene Cole Benefit Hockey Game on July 13 at the Norway Savings Bank Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are on sale in advance or can be purchased at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 207-595-0260. Proceeds benefit the Cpl. Eugene Cole Scholarship Fund. About the Patriots Hockey Association The Patriots Hockey Association is a nonprofit run by present and past fire, police, EMS and military personal, as well as supporters of those organizations. More information is available at https://lrddesigns.com/hockeyContact or by contacting Lou Doucet at 207-513-8322 or loud@lrddesigns.com

PICKLEBALL

GREATER BANGOR — Here is the open drop-in pickleball schedule for the Greater Bangor area at Armstrong Tennis Center (ATC), Newport Recreation Center (NRC), Skehan Recreation Center (SRC), Old Town-Orono YMCA (OTOY): Sundays 4-7 p.m., all levels; Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels, (OTOY); noon-2 p.m., all levels (SRC); 6-8 p.m., all levels, (OTOY); Tuesdays 8:30–9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC), through July 3; 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC), 5-8 p.m., all levels (ATC); 6-7:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); Wednesdays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); 1-2:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); 5-8 p.m., experienced (ATC); Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC); 6-8:30 p.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); Fridays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC), 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (ATC)

ROAD RACING

BREWER — The 38th annual Walter Hunt Memorial 4th of July 3K road race will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, registration 8-10:15 a.m. at Brewer Auditorium; part of the Sub5 TradeWinds Marketplace Race Series, chip timing; race t-shirts to the first 350 entrants; proceeds benefit the Sub 5 Track Club Scholarship and Fourth of July fireworks display. Sub 5 members receive free entry into the race. For online registration, https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Brewer/WalterHunt3K .Or for a registration form and more detail, http://www.sub5.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Walter-Hunt-Registration2018-Info.pdf

FARMINGTON — The Spandits! 5K, Open Mile and Kids Mile Road Race will be held Saturday, July 28, as part of the Farmington Summer Fest; race-day registration begins at 4 p.m. on upper Broadway; Kids Mile at 5 p.m., Open mile at 6 p.m., 5K at 6:30 p.m.; races benefit Mt. Blue High School cross-country teams; t-shirts to the first 75 pre-registrants for the 5K and first 25 in the open mile, raffle following awards ceremony; Categories: Kids Mile: 6 and Under, 7-9, 10-13; Open Mile: 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up; 5K: 13 and Under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up; Spandits! gift certificates to top female and male Open Mile and 5K finishers; pre-register until July 25 at www.Spandits.com: Kids Mile $6 pre-registration, $8 race day; Open Mile $10/$15; 5K $15/$20; call race director Kelley Cullenberg (207) 860-0306, cullenberg.kelley@gmail.com or spanditsapparel@gmail.com.

OLD TOWN — The Courageous Steps Project is launching the Step Forward 5K Challenge/Fun Run set for Saturday, July 28, at Old Town Elementary School. The mile fun-run will take place at 9 a.m. with the 5K Challenge set for 10 a.m. Medals awarded to the top 10 male, female runners; proceeds benefit Courageous Steps Project’s Step Forward Initiative with scholarships to graduating high school seniors and mentoring opportunities to children in grades 4-12 in collaboration with schools and local organizations. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/ME/OldTown/. If you have questions about the race, contact race director Connor Archer at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — As part of the “Grand Lake Stream America” festivities, Downeast Lakes Land Trust will be host to the annual “Race for Grand Lake Stream,” a three-mile road race on Wednesday, July 4, that begins at Big Lake landing, and follows tree-lined Water Street back to the village of Grand Lake Stream. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. on the DLLT lawn, a bus will transport runners to the starting line for a 9 a.m. start time. Entry is $12 and all registrants receive a T-shirt; contact DLLT at 796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org.