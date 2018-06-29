Capital Gazette suspect charged with 5 counts of murder

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

The Associated Press • June 29, 2018 6:48 am

Updated: June 29, 2018 6:56 am

Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland’s Capital Gazette office.

The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

