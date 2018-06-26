Former UMaine hockey captain excited about future as USHL head coach

Carlos Osorio | AP Carlos Osorio | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 2:00 pm

Greg Moore is looking forward to his new job as the head coach of the Chicago Steel of the United States (Junior) Hockey League.

Moore, a former University of Maine All-American, captain and Hobey Baker Award finalist, spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the United States National Team Development Program.

“It’s a golden opportunity,” said the 34-year-old Lisbon native, who signed a three-year deal. “I’m really excited about the model which (owner) Larry Robbins and (general manager) Ryan Hardy have in place for developing what we want to do. I want to help with their vision.”

Moore said his new position will allow him to expand his horizons because he will be involved the recruitment of his players.

“When I was an assistant coach for the Under-18s, I was just involved in working with the players on a day-to-day basis,” Moore said. “I wasn’t responsible for scouting and recruiting. This will be real good for my development as a coach, going through the recruiting side of things.”

Moore is replacing Ryan Cruthers, who took over for Mark Abalan in January. The Steel finished fifth in the eight-team Eastern Conference and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

In a press release, Hardy said Moore “emerged from a talented and diverse candidate pool because of his leadership, passion for excellence and innovative hockey mind.”

“Greg’s skill, competitiveness and leadership as a player exemplifies our championship culture while his knowledge, creativity and character as a coach future strengthens our commitment to player development as we prepare young men for collegiate and professional success on and off the ice,” Robbins said.

Moore noted several USHL coaches, such as Muse, have moved into the college and pro ranks. Among them is former UMaine captain, All-American and Hobey Baker Award finalist Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery was the former general manager-head coach of the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints but moved on to lead the University of Denver to the NCAA title and was recently named the head coach of the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

“It’s a good development league for coaches to move on to the Division I college and pro level … especially lately,” Moore said. “It provides a good foundation to hone your craft.”

Coaching is something to which Moore has aspired for a long time.

“I’ve wanted to be a coach since I was 18. I knew coming into my freshman year at Maine that I wanted to coach after I stopped playing,” Moore said. “That’s why I took kinesiology and physical education-coaching.”

The fifth-round draft choice of the Calgary Flames played in 10 NHL games for the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets, 377 American Hockey League games and 142 games in Germany.

He amassed 66 goals and 41 assists in 154 career games at UMaine including 28 goals and 17 assists as a senior when he was an All-American, a Hobey Baker finalist and an All-Hockey East selection.

Moore said his coaching philosophy is almost “polar opposite of who I was as a player.”

He said his players will be thoroughly prepared to react to all kinds of situations through repetition in practice.

“They will need to be able to make (sound) hockey decisions,” Moore said. “I want them to learn the game. We will play high-energy, fast-paced, in-your-face hockey. We will be very organized and they will feed off each other.”

Moore said he has culled information from the coaches he played for, including former UMaine head coach Tim Whitehead.

“Tim was awesome. He was kind enough to answer my questions. He knew I wanted to be a coach,” Moore said.

He said cherished his time with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“That was extremely educational,” Moore said. “I couldn’t have been happier. The people there went above and beyond anything I could have hoped for.”

Two days after landing the Steel job, Moore was involved in the team’s Futures Camp which gave him the opportunity to assess and meet his players and other prospects.

“I’m excited to be part of the program for the next three years,” Moore said. “I’ll get to hone my craft and continue to grow and develop as a coach. And I look forward to the competition.”

