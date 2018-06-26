‘This is the single most ridiculous presentation I’ve ever seen’: Locals react to shopping center proposal

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 26, 2018 4:24 pm

Updated: June 26, 2018 4:25 pm

Related Stories Developers unveil plans to triple size of Falmouth shopping center

The town of Falmouth held a public meeting Monday to discuss the proposed development of “Falmouth Center.”

The entire Route 1 shopping center could begin to look different as early as next year.

Due to a high level of public interest, the town council hosted a public forum Monday night inside of the cafeteria at Falmouth Elementary School.

Over the last couple of years, many businesses have come and gone in the shopping center, and now developers would like to turn the area into a multi-purpose center.

Falmouth’s town manager says the center could be home to a new hotel, senior housing, businesses and restaurants.

Seacoast United sports club announced its plans to build an indoor/outdoor complex within the mixed-use development.

Some residents are supportive of bringing more businesses to the area, while others are hesitant and hoping to learn more details.

After the public forum, city councilors held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to rezone a portion of the property.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Portland.