NH man suspected of killing his wife found dead in Rumford

Maine Department of Public Safety

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 23, 2018 8:21 am

A New Hampshire man police were searching for on the suspicion that he killed his wife was found dead in Rumford late Friday night, according to police.

Denis Bisson shot himself on a bank of the Androscoggin River not far from Bridge Street, a police spokesman said Saturday morning. Police suspect he shot his wife in Berlin, New Hampshire.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Bisson, 52, in New Hampshire. Maine State Police had been searching for him for several hours when his body was found.

On Friday night, Rumford residents heard a shot and called the police, who found Bisson’s body near the river around 11:30 p.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said that soon before police found the body they located Bisson’s pickup truck along an ATV trail off Route 108, about 3 miles from where he died.

