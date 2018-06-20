Lewiston police ask for patience in park brawl investigation

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • June 20, 2018 1:50 pm

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police have met with community members to discuss a park brawl that led to one man’s death and other recent violent events.

The Sun Journal reports Lewiston Police Chief Brian O’Malley asked for patience Tuesday night during a meeting. O’Malley says the investigation into the death of 38-year-old Donald Giusti is complicated because many people involved in the case are juveniles who need parental permission to be interviewed.

The Lewiston man was critically injured at Kennedy Park last week during a fight between two groups.

City Council approved an emergency ordinance that supports a police curfew. Officials also plan to upgrade surveillance downtown.

