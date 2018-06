Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 8:38 am

Updated: June 20, 2018 9:13 am

A portion of Route 9, or Main Road, in Eddington was closed Wednesday morning while fire crews battled a blaze.

As of 9 a.m., one lane of traffic had reopened, after both had shut down near where the blaze burned at 463 Main Road, near the Eddington School. The fire was reported just before 7 a.m., according to dispatch.

It was not immediately clear when both lanes would reopen.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.