Portland cop arrested at concert could get charges dropped for good behavior

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 19, 2018 2:29 pm

The former Portland police officer who was arrested at a Massachusetts concert last winter may have the charges against her dismissed.

Zahra Abu, 25, admitted in a Worcester court Tuesday that there are sufficient facts to find her guilty of assault and battery and resisting arrest, according to The Telegram & Gazette.

But a district court judge did not rule on the charges against Abu, who resigned earlier this month, instead placing her on administrative probation for three months, the Worcester paper reports, citing court documents.

The charges will reportedly be dismissed on Sept. 25 if Abu avoids future legal trouble. She stepped down from the Portland Police Department on June 10, ahead of the completion of an internal affairs investigation into the altercation she was involved in at a hip-hop concert.

As a condition of her probation, Abu was reportedly ordered to stay away from Palladium, the concert venue where she was arrested during a January Ja Rule and Ashanti concert.

At the concert, Abu was “acting unruly, pushed some people, was asked to leave numerous times, refused and was then subsequently placed under arrest,” a Worcester police officer said. There were no injuries.

In 2016, Abu made headlines as the first member of Maine’s Somali immigrant community to become a police officer in the state. She came to Portland with her family as an infant and graduated from Deering High School and the University of Southern Maine.

