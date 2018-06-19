Lewiston-Auburn
June 19, 2018
Refugee celebration postponed after fatal park fight, drowning

Daryn Slover | AP
Tina Giusti and her daughter, Rayenelle Crockett, 15, listen to a message delivered by members of the ethnic community in downtown Lewiston, Maine, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Giusti's brother, Donald, died from injuries he received when he was beaten near Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday night. Leaders of the city's ethnic community held a gathering against rising ethnic tensions in the downtown.
LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine city dealing with the aftermath of a large fight that ended in a man’s death and a student’s recent drowning has postponed a celebration of refugees.

L/A World Refugee Day organizers have postponed the celebration scheduled for Wednesday in Lewiston, citing the recent deaths of 13-year-old Rayan Issa and 38-year-old Donald Gusti. The Sun-Journal reports organizers say they wanted to give the community time to grieve.

No new date was given for the event, which was advertised as “intended to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees fleeing violence and persecution, including many of our Lewiston neighbors.”

