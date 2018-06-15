Seventh annual Noonan basketball tourney to tip off at Saint Joseph’s

Michael C. York | BDN Michael C. York | BDN

Bangor Daily News • June 15, 2018 5:37 pm

Updated: June 15, 2018 7:45 pm

STANDISH, Maine — The Harold Alfond Center on the campus of Saint Joseph’s College will host the Seventh Annual Noonan Nation Basketball Tournament on June 22-24.

The tournament, named after former Saint Joseph’s student-athlete Clark Noonan, who died in a car accident on April 14, 2012, features 20 teams comprised of current and former New England college and high school players.

Day admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for kids while a weekend ticket to the tournament costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds of this tournament will go in memory of Noonan to a project in his name. There will also be an opportunity for those in attendance to offer donations.

Noonan was a standout basketball player at Bangor High School and later at Saint Joseph’s. The outdoor, lighted basketball court on the SJC campus — Clark’s Court — was constructed in his memory in 2013.

Pool play begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22 with eight games and continues Saturday with 22 pool-play contests. The games begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. and conclude after the 8:30 p.m. contests.

The top 12 pool teams advance to single-elimination play on Sunday, with the top four seeds earning a bye in the first round. The championship game will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Reigning champion MBR returns to defend its title.

Former Saint Joseph’s player Zach Blodgett (Class of 2015), with the help of his teammates Matt Medeiros (2014) and James Philbrook (2014), is serving as the director of this year’s tournament and takes the baton from Luke Hettermann, who directed the event for the last six years.

Blodgett was Noonan’s teammate at both Bangor High School and Saint Joseph’s College.

A former high school teammate of Noonan’s, Hettermann is unable to be involved in this year’s tourney.

“It breaks my heart to not be able to run and participate in the event this year, but I know it’s in great hands with Zach, James (and Matt),” Hettermann said in a Facebook post.

Last year, MBR won the the tourney with a team comprised of former and current Maine high school and college basketball players.

MBR knocked off two-time defending champ Did We of Boston 73-60 in the single-elimination championship game at Red Barry Gym in Bangor. It was the second time a group of Maine players won the title and the third time a Maine team was in the final.

The past six Noonan tourneys have been held in Bangor.

