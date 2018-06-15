Coast Guard crew from Maine seizes 12,000 pounds of cocaine, rescues 3 sea turtles

Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn A. Kneen | BDN Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn A. Kneen | BDN

The Associated Press • June 15, 2018 2:38 pm

KITTERY, Maine — A Maine Coast Guard crew seized 12,000 pounds of cocaine and rescued three sea turtles during a patrol through the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.

The Portland Press Herald reports the cutter Campbell returned to Kittery on Friday after breaking up six smuggling trips and detaining 24 suspects during an 80-day patrol. Officials say the cocaine seized is valued at $209 million.

Crew members also saved three sea turtles that were caught in fishing gear.

Cutter Commander Mark McDonnell said in a statement the crew should be proud of their accomplishments. McDonnell said integrated agency patrols are vital to preventing cocaine from entering the U.S.

