Immigrant families flock to Portland homeless shelters, city officials say

The Associated Press • June 15, 2018 1:55 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Officials in Portland, Maine say immigrant families seeking asylum have attributed to increased use of the city’s homeless shelters.

The Portland Press Herald reports Portland’s emergency shelters saw about 502 people on average each night in March and April. City officials say immigrant families now make up 86 percent of the city’s family shelter system.

City manager Jon Jennings says the city may have to review its financial support policy for asylum seekers. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling is currently pushing a $10 million proposal to invest in affordable housing that could benefit immigrant families.

Portland has opposed state-led efforts to remove asylum seekers from Maine’s General Assistance program. The city continues to help immigrants with its Office of Economic Opportunity as well.

