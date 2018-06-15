Porta-potty fire in Maine town was arson, say officials

By Jessica Picard, Lincoln County News • June 15, 2018 5:58 pm

Updated: June 15, 2018 6:03 pm

A portable toilet at Osier’s Wharf in South Bristol was set on fire early Friday, June 1, according to South Bristol Fire Chief Mark Carrothers.

The business’s security cameras recorded a male juvenile as he walked across the bridge from Rutherford Island to Osier’s around 1 a.m., set the portable toilet on fire, and walked back across the bridge, according to Carrothers.

A passerby noticed the fire around 5:30 a.m. and called South Bristol Assistant Fire Chief John Seiders.

Seiders responded with a truck and “found what was left of a porta-potty,” Carrothers said. By that time, people at Osier’s Wharf had put the fire out with a garden hose.

The fire did not spread onto the pier or into the building, according to Carrothers.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, which it has classified as arson, according to Sgt. Joel Davis.

