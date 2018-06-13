Coast Guard aids pleasure boat caught in surf off Popham Beach

Ashley L. Conti | File Ashley L. Conti | File

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 13, 2018 2:04 pm

Two Coast Guard boats launched from Boothbay came to the rescue of a 20-foot Bowrider pleasure boat stuck in heavy surf off Popham Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was called just before 3 p.m. for a report of a vessel carrying four people taking on water off the beach, according to Chelsey Phillips, public affairs officer of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England in South Portland.

Two small boats were launched from the Coast Guard station in Boothbay, another small boat left from the South Portland station, and a helicopter left the air station in Cape Cod, she said.

But when the two boats from Boothbay arrived at the scene, “we realized the vessel was not taking on water, and was just caught in some bad surf,” she said. “The Coast Guard assisted in pulling them away from some rocks and towing them to a safe location.”

The boaters apparently told the Coast Guard they had “traveled down from Augusta,” she said.

As soon as the situation was assessed, the boat from South Portland and the helicopter turned around, Phillips said.

No one was injured, she said.

