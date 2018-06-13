Trump adviser Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital after heart attack

Susan Walsh | AP Susan Walsh | AP

John Wagner, The Washington Post • June 13, 2018 3:30 pm

Updated: June 13, 2018 3:32 pm

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, and his recovery from a heart attack is going very well, the White House said.

Kudlow was admitted Monday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after what officials said was a very mild heart attack.

“Doctors say Larry’s recovery is going very well,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “The President and the administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon.”

Larry Kudlow, 70, had traveled with Trump to Canada for a contentious meeting of the Group of Seven industrial nations Friday and Saturday, and he had defended the president vigorously on television Sunday.

Kudlow, though on the job only since March, has become a popular figure in the White House and is known for his gregarious and seasoned manner in an administration frequently riven by rivalries and disputes.

President Donald Trump announced that Kudlow had suffered a heart attack in a tweet while in Singapore preparing for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Washington Post’s Damian Paletta contributed to this report.

