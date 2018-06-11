Police identify victims in fatal Berwick crash

Shawn St. Hilaire | Foster's Daily Democrat via AP Shawn St. Hilaire | Foster's Daily Democrat via AP

By CBS 13 • June 11, 2018 7:11 am

Berwick police have identified the victims in Saturday’s fatal two-car crash that left four people dead and four others injured.

Robert Howard, 31, of Buxton was traveling on Route 4, also known as Portland Street, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car while attempting to make an “ improper pass” and slid into the path of another vehicle, driven by Hope Stamps, 46, of Woburn, Massachusetts, according to police.

Howard and two male passengers, 29 year old Kevin Clark of North Berwick, and 7-year-old Davin Clark of North Berwick, died at the scene, police said.

Barbara Allen, 73, of Wells, a passenger in Stamps’ vehicle, died at a hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. Stamps suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Three others were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, including 22-year-old K-La Scott of Gorham, who was in Howard’s car, and two passengers in Stamps’ car, including 49-year-old Eurie Stamps and 16-year-old Shannon Stamps, both of Woburn, police said.

Several area police and fire departments responded to the collision, which closed Route 4 for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash was the deadliest in Maine in more than three years, according to The Associated Press.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.