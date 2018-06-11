Portland
June 11, 2018
Portland

Fentanyl spill temporarily shuts down Maine jail intake, officials say

Cumberland County Jail | BDN
The intake at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland closed early Sunday morning after an incident involving a potential Fentanyl spill inside a cruiser.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine jail officials say they shut down the intake area of the Cumberland County Jail when fentanyl was found spilled in the back of a police cruiser.

Capt. Wayne Pike said in a statement that he was transporting a 29-year-old suspect, Tannis A Goodson of Raymond, to the jail early Sunday morning when he discovered the suspect spilled fentanyl on the floor of his cruiser’s backseat. Pike said the jail intake had to be shut down until the cruiser and intake area could be decontaminated.

Pike said a sheriff’s deputy and the suspect were evaluated for fentanyl exposure. Officials suffered no ill effects, and no other officers were exposed.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid.

Comments

