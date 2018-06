John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 11, 2018 7:40 am

Updated: June 11, 2018 7:45 am

A motorcycle rider from Quebec was killed in a crash in Casco on Sunday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 66-year-old Gaetan Charast went off the road and crashed into trees.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at the intersection of Route 11 and Coffee Pond Road around 5:20 p.m.

First responders were unable to revive Charast.

Police said he may have had a medical issue during the ride.

