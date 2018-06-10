Injured hiker rescued in White Mountain National Forest

Jim Cole | AP Jim Cole | AP

The Associated Press • June 10, 2018 9:08 am

ALBANY, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say rescuers carried a hiker in White Mountain National Forest to safety after she fractured an ankle.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 39-year-old Lisa Davis of Glen, New Hampshire, was hiking with a friend on Friday and summited Mount Chocorua before slipping on a rock while returning down. The companion hiked a mile to the summit to get a cell phone signal and called 911.

Several agencies responded, and Davis was treated and carried to a trail head parking area. The fish and game department says the incident is a reminder to hike with a partner and carry appropriate gear.

