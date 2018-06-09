York
June 10, 2018
Crash shuts down Route 1, power in Arundel

Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office
Route 1 in Arundel will be closed into the afternoon after this car struck a utility pole and knocked down power lines Saturday morning.
By CBS 13

ARUNDEL, Maine — A stretch of Route 1 in Arundel is closed after a motor vehicle struck a utility pole Saturday morning.

York County Sheriff William King said the accident happened in the area of 1429 Portland Road, which is Route 1, knocking out power in the immediate area.

Power lines were brought down in the accident.

Route 1 will be closed until at least 1 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Comments

