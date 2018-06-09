Crash shuts down Route 1, power in Arundel

Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office

By CBS 13 • June 9, 2018 11:39 am

ARUNDEL, Maine — A stretch of Route 1 in Arundel is closed after a motor vehicle struck a utility pole Saturday morning.

York County Sheriff William King said the accident happened in the area of 1429 Portland Road, which is Route 1, knocking out power in the immediate area.

Power lines were brought down in the accident.

Route 1 will be closed until at least 1 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

